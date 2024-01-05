Pietermaritzburg driver is challenging assumptions with his TikTok video, showcasing his matric certificate

He proudly displays his matric certificate hanging from the rearview mirror, proving naysayers wrong

The comical driver's post sparks funny comments and newfound respect for his academic achievement

A taxi driver proved that he is educated despite what people think of his profession. Image: @sanele.mnisi

Source: TikTok

Loud and comical taxi drivers just have a way of capturing people's attention and making them laugh out loud.

In a refreshing twist on stereotypes, a KZN from Pietermaritzburg taxi driver went viral on TikTok, showcasing his matric certificate against the backdrop of his usual workspace – the driver's seat.

KZN taxi driver hangs matric like a trophy

Proudly displaying the document dangling from the rearview mirror, @sanele.mnisi's voice boomed in Zulu, shattering any assumptions about taxi drivers not valuing education or not being educated.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi reacts with banter

The hilarious video struck a chord with many netizens, erupting in laughter and playful commentary as they cheered on the driver's display of academic achievement in an unexpected setting. Other netizens expressed pride in his achievement as they showered him with praise.

simphiwe said:

"Manje bazothi udriver ngathi awuphasanga kahle."

sithehmthembu wrote:

"Batshele bhuti wami matric nje into yethu kithi ."

mabongi ntsele replied:

" Bayadelela abantu. Wawuthenga nga malini?"

bandilelovepeacez said:

"Siyabonga bhuti."

user4112714297343 commented:

"Kunabantu abangahloniphi abantu yazi."

7776Zakwe replied:

"Ey wangisiza bafo sengizowuphatha."

Woman shares glimpse into her life as a taxi passenger princess

In another story, Briefly News reported that one Mzansi woman married to a taxi owner took to social media to share a video showing a glimpse into her life as a passenger princess of a 15-seater taxi.

@mkabhutiomdala posted a video on TikTok which shows her sitting in the passenger seat of a Quantum taxi and enjoying the perks of being her taxi driver bae's number one supporter.

Towards the end of the video, she can also be seen by her husband's side as he purchases a new vehicle to add to the fleet.

Source: Briefly News