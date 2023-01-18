A young man took in his aunt’s young daughter after she passed and now sees her as his own child

Twitter user @SfisoWish shared an emotional post on his baby’s first day at her new school

The post left many emotional, thanking the man for stepping up and giving the girl home and a family

It takes a great deal of love to care for a child that is now your own. One man took in his late aunt’s daughter and now sees her as his own child.

Twitter user @SfisoWish is the proud father of a beautiful child who is actually the daughter of his late aunt. Image: Twitter / @SfisoWish

Children should never have to face any form of suffering, however, life is not so kind. This man made a little girl's pain a little easier by letting her know she is not alone and is loved.

Twitter user @SfisoWish shared a picture of his daughter on her first day at her new school. In the post, he explained that this child is his late aunt’s daughter, but he took her in and every fibre in his body loves her as his own child.

“My aunt passed away on 25 Dec 2021 & left this 10-year-old. I took over and made her my 1st child. Me and her live together. Today she started at a new school & I am so proud and very emotional. Dear future wife: Please know that I already have a child & she's not my cousin ❤️”

The people of Mzansi swoon over the precious pea and her caring father

This post hit home hard for a lot of people. The comments were filled with love and respect for the man who gave this precious little girl a home and a family.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@I_am_Bucie said:

“So happy to have seen this post. God bless and keep you. This is truly amazing.”

@Niki_Dire said:

“This is beautiful ❤”

@Bavu_Q said:

“God bless you my brother, may you find an honest woman who will love her dearly”

@sellomonareng72 said:

“You're doing so good bro.”

@johny_theblessd said:

“Fam I'm speechless. God bless you.”

