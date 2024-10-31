Gerald Baloyi, the former agent of Shaune Mogaila, said he was shocked to hear the player was arrested after being involved in a fatal car accident

The 29-year-old Sekhukhune United player was arrested after a car accident that killed a nine-year-old girl on Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Local football fans said on social media that Mogaila must be punished to the full extent of the law after alcohol and drugs were found in his car

Sekhukhune United star Shaune Mogaila has been defended by his former agent, Gerald Baloyi, after he was arrested for being involved in a fatal head-on collision.

The unfortunate incident on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, killed a nine-year-old girl while the Sekhukhune star turned himself in after empty alcohol bottles were found in car.

Football agent Gerald Baloyi said Shaune Mogaila is not a man to get involved in scandals. Image: mogaila_7.

Source: Instagram

Reports suggested that there was also drugs in Mogaila's car, and the 29-year-old has since been arrested after the accident in Thembisa.

Gerald Baloyi defends Shaune Mogaila

Watch dashcam footage of the accident in the video below:

According to KickOff, Baloyi was shocked to hear the news and said he would support the player despite ending their professional relationship earlier this year.

Baloyi said:

"Since I have known him, there has been no drama or scandals about Shaune. I am sure wherever he is, he is also shocked. But we all make mistakes; we are human, after all. Shaune is not a bad boy."

Fans bring the hammer down on Mogaila

Local football fans said on social media that Mogaila should be punished after dashcam footage of the accident circulated online.

Mzwandile Mvuyana is sad:

"So unfortunate a little child lost a life."

Modise Mokwena says Mogaila must be punished:

"This needs to be an example to other players. The boy must be arrested."

Enjay Khumalo brought down the hammer:

"Life sentence, he deserves it."

Innocent Innoteedj is heartbroken:

"Sad story, this one."

Baba Ka Lindo is pessimistic::

"That's the end of his career."

New Sekhukhune United star impresses teammates

As Briefly News reported, Sipho Mbule, a new Sekhukhune United signing, shared his R100 000 Man of the Match cash prize with his teammates.

The midfielder, on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, shared half of his prize with his new teammates, much to the delight of coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News