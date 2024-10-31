A video has surfaced of the accident involving a Sekhukhune United soccer player and a female motorist in Tembisa

A nine-year-old girl was killed in the crash along the busy Andrew Mapheto Drive on Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Winger Shaune Mogaila has since been arrested and charged for the incident after handing himself over to the police

Footage of the moment Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila ploughed head-on into a female motorist on a Tembisa road has surfaced. Images: @Da_Vince2, @Lorenz_KO

TEMBISA — Dashcam footage has surfaced showing a local footballer involved in a fatal head-on collision in Gauteng on Wednesday, 30 October 2024.

Sekhukhune United winger Shaune Mogaila was arrested later the same day after handing himself over to Rabie Ridge police in Johannesburg.

Sekhukhune player crashes head-on

He faces a culpable homicide charge after a nine-year-old girl died in the crash and is expected to appear in court soon.

Charges of reckless and negligent driving and fleeing from the scene of an accident are likely to be added.

It is unclear if he might also face drug-related charges after first responders found, in addition to several bottles of Don Julio alcohol, suspected cocaine and dagga edibles in his car at the scene.

In footage from another car's dashcam, recorded at about 7am along Andrew Mapheto Drive in Tembisa and posted to X by @pmcafrica, a red hatchback with a mother and her two children occupants — and what appears to be a white Toyota Corolla travelling next to it — can be seen driving slightly ahead.

The car recording the footage swerves to the left of the road behind the Toyota at the same time as the other two.

At that moment, Mogaila's black car careened down from the opposite lane and collided head-on with the red vehicle.

His car crashed into the one recording. The impact sent it veering, and as a result, its windscreen was extensively damaged.

A woman's voice can be heard panicking as she hyperventilates. Some cars on the route, still seen from the dashcam, continue their early-morning commutes.

Mogaila reportedly fled, leaving behind the wreckage, and later surrendered himself to the police, where he was booked and charged.

According to an Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) report, the female motorist in the red hatchback was ferrying her children — nine and 13-year-old girls — to school at the time of the incident.

Emergency services pulled the woman and the 13-year-old girl from the wreckage and rushed them to Tembias Tertiary Hospital in a serious condition.

