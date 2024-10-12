Law enforcement seized drugs worth an estimated R25 million abandoned at the OR Tambo International Airport

A large suitcase packed with 47 cocaine bricks weighing about 50kg was found left on the baggage carousel

The latest bust, despite no suspects arrested, brings the number of mules caught in the past few weeks to 14

Drugs worth an estimated R25 million were found abandoned inside a suitcase at OR Tambo International Airport. Images: @SAPoliceService, Twenty47studio

JOHANNESBURG — Another drug bust at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg saw law enforcement seize an estimated R25 million haul.

Customs officials, the South African Service Police (SAPS) and Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) staff seized cocaine packed into 47 bricks.

R25 million rand OR Tambo drug haul

The contraband weighed about 50kg.

Police said it was discovered stashed inside a bag on a baggage carousel for a connecting flight from Brazil to Kinshasa.

However, police did not find the passengers travelling with the bag.

South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the police launched an investigation to find the mysterious package's handlers.

The latest uncovering of drugs follows the arrest of 14 drug mules in the past several weeks at the busy airport.

At the beginning of October, cops arrested three traffickers, including two Dutch nationals found with 80kg of khat and a Paraguayan.

Fresh khat leaves contain cathinone, a Schedule I drug under the Medicines and Controlled Substances Act.

The man had flown in from São Paulo. He was subsequently charged and detained.

Woman drug mule expels 110 bullets

In related news, Briefly News reported that a 21-year-old South African woman arrested at OR Tambo expelled 110 drug bullets.

The woman was nabbed at OR Tambo on Sunday, 29 September, after she flew in from Sao Paolo on 29 September.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where X-rays revealed she had ingested drug bullets in an attempt to smuggle it into the country.

Nigerian drug mule arrested at OR Tambo

In more news, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian drug mule was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

While at the airport, the man, who'd gotten off a plane from Brazil, was spotted handing over airline headphones to a cleaner.

