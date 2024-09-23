A VW Golf GTI TCR driver was on the wrong side of a single-vehicle accident in a video making the rounds online

X user @Dailybreezeza shared a clip capturing a war of words erupting between the driver and bystanders

Another portion showed the driver yelling at the bystanders and asking if he ought to have been driving in the air

An entitled Golf GTI TCR driver had a mouthful for quarrelling bystanders after crashing his whip. Images: @Dailybreezeza, @ars_pixels

Rather than getting on the phone with his car's insurance company, one VW Golf GTI TCR driver prioritised putting bickering onlookers in their place.

The irate man, who appeared unharmed after crashing the performance sports car, served a scolding to concerned bystanders and witnesses to the accident.

Golf TCR driver slams bickering onlookers

An X user, @Dailybreezeza, posted a clip of the war of words with the caption:

"Don't drink and drive."

The 84-second clip begins with the driver's heated spat with an older gentleman bemoaning the accident while another — appearing to have been in the car that crashed — sits on the grass with possible minor injuries

"Just f**king relax, relax. Where must I drive? In the air? In the air?" he is heard shouting.

He then trails off to his white Golf TCR on its roof on a footpath near a grass embankment.

A woman, who can be heard shouting further away and outside of the view of the camera, says:

"Nicishe nas'bulala. Nicishe nas'bulala, man. Yeses, rhaa! (you nearly killed us, damn it)!" she said in a vexed tone.

The older gent is then heard adding:

"You were driving at 200km an hour, and you [are] saying, 'People, relax.' I mean, I almost died on the f**cking road."

The video continues to show the accident driver going to the driver's side and into the vehicle.

Bottles are heard clattering as he rummages, at which point the people surrounding the car murmur that he'd been drinking alcohol, even pointing out the beer bottles they could see.

"There's beer there ... guys, you mustn't drink and drive," another onlooker can be heard saying.

The accusations strike a chord, drawing a sharp response from him, as he chimes in:

"We were coming from f**king work, man. Please, can you relax? We were genuinely at work."

He adds:

"Can you please leave? You won't be here while I pay for my car ... I understand [and] I apologise, I was in a hurry."

The video of the crash garnered over 231,000 views and more than 1400 likes almost 12 hours after it was posted.

BMW M2 Coupe crashes after exiting dealership

In related news, Briefly News reported that one unlucky person fancied themselves a Lewis Hamilton in their BMW M2 Coupe 2024.

Only, the wannabe Formula One driver quickly wished they had put a pin on the false inkling within minutes of driving out of the dealership.

