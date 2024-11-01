Soccer player Shaune Mogaile appeared in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court two days after his arrest for culpable homicide

The Sekhukhune United winger was detained and charged after handing himself to police, having initially fled the scene

A nine-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene, while her mother and a 13-year-old involved in the crash remain critical

TEMBISA — Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila made his first appearance in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on Friday, 1 November 2024, two days after the car crash that killed a nine-year-old girl.

Mogaila appeared in the dock with a bandage plastered across his forehead before the court released the footballer on R20,000 bail.

Shaune Mogaila released on bail

He faces charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and fleeing the scene of an accident. The court postponed the matter until 4 February 2025 for further investigations and medical reports.

However, no bail conditions were set to restrict him from contacting witnesses and continuing his everyday life.

Dashcam footage of the crash taken from another vehicle showed the footballer's car, a black BMW, veering off the road and crashing into a red hatchback in the oncoming traffic lane.

The accident happened at 7am on Andrew Mapheto Drive on 30 October as a female motorist was transporting her child to school.

Meanwhile, the woman and a 13-year-old who was also in the vehicle remain in critical condition in hospital.

Mogaila fled the scene afterwards but turned himself in at the Rabie Ridge police station later that day, where he was charged and detained.

Briefly News previously reported that it was unclear if drug-related charges would be added after suspected cocaine and dagga edibles were found in his car at the scene, in addition to several bottles of Don Julio alcohol.

Since then, the mother of the deceased child is reportedly still unconscious in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Tembisa Regional Hospital.

A relative said the woman remained unconscious since the crash and was unaware her daughter was dead, according to a SowetanLIVE report.

Diamond scam accused bail delayed

Source: Briefly News