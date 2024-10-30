Sipho Mbule amazed his Sekhukhune United teammates by sharing his R100 000 Carling Cup Man of the Match bonus

The on-loan Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder gave R50 000 to his teammates after their 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay FC on Sunday, 20 October 2024

Local football fans praised Mbule on social media, while some said Sundowns made a mistake by loaning out the player who recently got a recall to the Bafana Bafana squad

On-loan midfielder Sipho Mbule acknowledged the efforts of his Sekhukhune United teammates by sharing his R100 000 Man of the Match bonus.

The midfielder, on loan at Sekhukhune from Mamelodi Sundowns, shared R50 000 with the squad after their Carling Cup defeat to Richards Bay FC on Sunday, 20 October 2024.

On-loan Sekhukhune United star Sipho Mbule generously gave R50 000 to his teammates. Image: SekhukhuneFc.

Source: Twitter

Mbule’s gesture impressed coach Lehlohonolo Seema, while the 26-year-old was recently included in Hugo Broos’ preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the Afcon qualifiers in November.

Sipho Mbule is making an impression at Sekhukhune United

Seema speaks about Mbule's gift in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Seema said the Sundowns loanee has made an impact at the PSL club, and his generous gesture is a testament to Mbule’s desire to be a team player.

Seema said:

“He shared the money with the teammates who played and those who didn’t even play. So that touched us. I can tell you that he has been doing very well and working very hard at training, and he is a good player to have around.”

Fans admire Mbule

On social media, local football fans admired Mbule, saying the 26-year-old has a big heart and is a star player.

Lebo Lebogang is confused:

“I don’t understand why, as Sundowns, we allowed Mbule to go on loan and keep the likes of Maboe. Really puzzling.”

Sekeleme J Matsoso is a fan:

“Master Chef himself.”

Tshepy Motshwaiwa admires Mbule:

“Good human being.”

Calvin Fanele respects Mbule:

“He has a big heart.”

Sibulele Thandisizwe Mlonyeni is proud:

“Good heart.”

Lehlohonolo Seema says new signing must earn his place

As Briefly News reported, Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema said new signing Sipho Mbule must earn his place in the starting line-up.

The midfielder arrived at the club on loan from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns and has already scored in three matches.

