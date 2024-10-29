New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Asekho Tiwani, 19, received praise from coach Manqoba Mngqithi after their 1-0 defeat to Polokwane City on Sunday, 27 October 2024

The former Sekhukhune United defender joined the PSL champions at the start of the current season and has already made a claim for a starting place

Local football fans praised the young defender on social media, while others felt the player had a weakness that could be exploited

Asekho Tiwani has impressed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi after impressive displays at the PSL champions.

The 19-year-old defender joined the PSL champions from Sekhukhune United this season and has already pushed for a place in the starting line-up.

Young Mamelodi Sundowns defender Asekho Tiwani is making an impression on coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Image: asekho_tiwani05/Instagram and Masandawana/Twitter.

During their 1-0 defeat to Polokwane City on Sunday, 27 October 2024, Tiwani impressed Mngqithi as he looks to make a lasting impression at Masandawana.

Asekho Tiwani earns praise from Manqoba Mngqithi

Mngqithi talks about Tiwani in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Mngqithi said Tiwani had surprised people at Sundowns, while Tiwani previously stated that he would learn from senior club members.

Mngqithi said:

"He plays very well; the good thing about him, which is very unusual for a youngster, is his consistency. He is one player that surprised us all when you consider that he was a DDC player for Sekhukhune United just last season."

Fans are impressed with Tiwani

Local football fans praised Tiwani on social media, saying they were impressed with the 19-year-old star.

Ulungile Timothy Sithole says Tiwani has a weakness:

“Tiwani has no speed guys. Any speedy striker can pass him."

Laz Magida agrees with Mngqithi:

"He's right, it's unusual for a player like Asekho Tiwani to play ahead of talented players like Modiba, Mashego, and Lunga."

Tumi Makola is a fan:

"Complete player."

Mduduzi Thokozani Nsele backs Tiwani:

"Keep up the good work."

Zolani Ntongana is impressed:

"Surprised me how powerful this guy is."

Asekho Tiwani attracts interest from overseas

As reported by Briefly News, young South African defender Asekho Tiwani has attracted interest from European clubs.

The 19-year-old defender caught the eye of several clubs across Europe before he decided to join Mamelodi Sundowns from PSL rivals Sekhukhune United.

