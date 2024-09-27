Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema said it will not be easy for Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Sipho Mbule to earn a place in his starting line-up

The 26-year-old signed a temporary contract for Sekhukhune on the transfer deadline day after falling down the pecking order at Masandawana

Local football fans backed Mbule to succeed at Sekhukhune on social media as they believe the talented midfielder still has a future in the PSL

Coach Lehlohonolo Seema said on-loan midfielder Sipho Mbule will have to earn his place at Sekhukhune United and adapt to their playing style.

The Babina Noko coach said the 26-year-old must adapt to the changes at his new club before he can try to revive his career and earn a recall to the Bafana Bafana side.

Midfielder Sipho Mbule hopes to impress new coach Lehlohonolo Seema during his loan spell at Sekhukhune United. Image: the_real_master_chef/Instagram and SekhukhuneFc/Twitter.

After failing to impress at Sundowns, Mbule moved to Sekhukhune on loan, and coach Seema said his teammates had already welcomed him.

Lehlohonolo Seema wants the best out of Sipho Mbule

Seema speaks about his plans for Mbule in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Seema, who started his second stint as the club’s coach this season, said the midfielder has to adapt to their playing style.

Seema said:

“It’s a work in progress; we just have to make sure he understands the way Sekhukhune United wants to play and that he understands team structure and the teammates.”

Fans want Mbule to succeed

Local football fans backed Mbule to be a success at Sekhukhune on social media, believing the player could be a star in local football.

Fhatuwani Khumela hopes for the best:

“Themba Zwane was also loaned to Mpumalanga Black Aces before he came back to Sundowns.”

Massiliva Wa Mwavhatshwa Covane wants Mbule to succeed:

“Sipho, work hard so that you can come back by January.”

Serame Sereke does not rate Mbule:

“Next stop for him, Hungry Lions in the NFD.”

Thabza Chochi says Mbule must push for a permanent switch:

“If he fits in at Sekhukhune United, the coaches & management will certainly want to keep him.”

Jeanette Jenny Mosehle is a fan:

“He is a gem. If he can produce magic, Manqoba will be pressured to recall him.”

