“He Deserves Game Time”: A PSL Rival Agrees to a Loan Deal for Amakhosi Youngster
- Sabelo Radebe will join Richard's Bay FC on loan from Kaizer Chiefs after the clubs agreed to the move
- The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Amakhosi and hopes to revive his career at the Natal Rich Boys
- Local football fans backed Radebe on social media, as they believe the player deserves regular playing time
Midfielder Sabelo Radebe will play football in Natal after agreeing to a temporary exit from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.
The Soweto giants agreed to the loan deal, and Radebe hopes it will be completed before the transfer window closes on Friday, 20 September 2024.
The 24-year-old midfielder has struggled for game time at Chiefs, who could still add winger Asanele Velbayi to their squad ahead of the deadline.
Sabelo Radebe will join Richards Bay FC
Radebe agrees to temporary Chiefs exit, according to the tweet below:
According to an iDiski Times source, Radebe's representative is working on securing the player's exit from Chiefs, who beat Marumo Gallants 2-1 on Saturday, 14 September.
The source said:
"Radebe's agent, Basia Michaels, is working to complete the paperwork before today's PSL transfer window deadline."
Fans hope for the best
Local football fans backed the move on social media, believing Radebe deserves regular playing time which could be possible at the Natal Rich Boys.
Cbuh Maphumulo II noted the player's decline:
"He used to be Zwane's favourite."
Karel Sekgobela hopes for the best:
"All the best, more game time for you. Go and prove yourself."
Phineas Sebola-Maifo backed the move:
"Good decision."
Lwandile Lizalise Ntwana is happy:
"This is great for this young, promising player."
Sibusiso Mcinga Mabricardo II is pleased:
"Good move. He deserves game time."
