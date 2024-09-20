Soweto giants are still pushing for a deal for Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi ahead of the transfer deadline day on Friday, 20 September 2024

The PSL side has been constantly linked with the player but has failed to reach an agreement with the relegated side

Local football fans voiced their frustrations on social media, saying Chiefs should consider looking into other players

Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi is still a target for Cape Town Spurs, who are waiting for a serious bid.

The Soweto giants have been constantly linked with Velebayi but have failed to match the asking price for the 21-year-old star.

Long-term Kaizer Chiefs target Asanele Velebayi could still play for Nasreddine Nabi. Image: CapeTownSpursFC and KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Last season, Spurs was relegated from the PSL, and since their demotion, the club has sold several star players, including striker Ashley Cupido, who joined local rivals Stellenbosch FC.

Asanele Velebayi could move for the right price

Velebayi is still a target for Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Briefly News source at Cape Town Spurs, the club is willing to sell the winger for the right price.

The source said:

“Cape Town Spurs are willing to sell, but as previously stated, they will only listen to good offers. The bosses will not let any player leave for cheap and are not looking to hold any player back. That much has been shown with some players who have left the club recently.”

Fans are frustrated

Amakhosi supporters voiced their frustrations on social media, saying Chiefs should consider looking into other players instead of being constantly rejected by Spurs.

Xolile Gaba-dinho Fibi says Velebayi will come with pressure:

“This boy will be under a lot of pressure to deliver wherever he goes because of the politics.”

Kamo Klaas Mohunoto is against the move:

“Panic signing by Chiefs. All along, they were taking time not to sign players. Look now.”

Mosese Lebohang demanded action:

“Chiefs should sign this boy and Appolis ASAP.”

Dumilo Dumilo is frustrated:

“Kaizer Chiefs must just back off from signing this guy.”

Sinethemba Benslot has lost interest:

“Look for someone else; they played hard to get. Chiefs are still good enough to pull on players.”

Kaizer Chiefs are urged to spend

As Briefly News reported, former Mamelodi Sundowns star Eric Ramasike said Kaizer Chiefs must not be afraid to spend big to land their transfer targets.

Chiefs have been constantly linked with moves for Oswin Appollis and Asanele Velebayi but have yet to reach an agreeable fee for the players.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News