Winelands side Stellenbosch FC has won the race for top-rated winger Ashley Cupido ahead of the 2024/2025 season

The 23-year-old was relegated from the PSL with Cape Town Spurs last season and was linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates before moving to Stellies

Local football fans praised the signing on social media but felt Stellies made a mistake by including talented youngster Mervin Boji in the deal

PSL side Stellenbosch FC has moved quickly to replace last season's top scorer, Iqraam Rayners, by signing Ashely Cupido from Cape Town Spurs.

The 23-year-old winger joins Stellies from relegated Spurs in a deal that saw talented attacker Mervin Boji move in the opposite direction.

Winger Ashely Cupido will play for Stellenbosch FC next season. Image: cupidoashley38.

By adding Cupido to their ranks, Stellies has secured the replacement of Rayners, who joined PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Stellenbosch FC signs Ashley Cupido

Stellenbosch FC announced the signing of Cupido on their Twitter (X) account:

According to their website, club CEO Rob Benadie said the club was pleased to have beaten PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates for Cupido's signature.

Benadie said:

"We're excited to welcome the talented 23-year-old to our ambitious club. He is a player who will fit our system well and can consistently feature at the top end of the PSL's goal-scoring charts.

Fans praised Stellenbosch

Local football fans praised Stellenbosch on social media for signing Cupido, while others felt the club should have kept Boji.

Nobesuthu Songelwa asked a question:

"They should have kept Mervin; he is a very good player. I mean, why let go of him?"

Sibusiso Mcinga Mabricardo II praised Stellies:

"Great addition for Stellies."

Sanele Manzini thinks Stellies took a risk:

"Sacrificing a gem for Cupido is wild."

Mothipa Tladi is excited:

"I can't wait for him to gel with other players in this wonderful team and start scoring goals, but I'm not happy with Mervin Boji leaving."

Mushe Emmanuel Mulea backed the signing:

"This one is a goal poacher. He proved it on many occasions, and age is still on his side."

Stellenbosch FC rejects Kaizer Chiefs bid

