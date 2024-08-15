Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena has jumped the gun by showing Iqraam Rayners in a Masandawana kit before the club officially announced the striker’s arrival

In a short video, Mokoena and defender Grant Kekana can be seen walking to the training pitch with Rayners, all wearing Sundowns tracksuits

Local football fans welcomed Rayners to the club, while others questioned why Mokoena was allowed to unveil the new signing

Former Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners was seen training at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

The former Stellenbosch FC star’s departure from the club first arose when Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi spoke about how they will utilise the 27-year-old next season.

Iqraam Rayners is seen at Mamelodi Sundowns

Watch Mokoena and Kekana welcome Rayners to Sundowns in the video below:

In the video posted by iDiski Times, Rayners was welcomed by Kekana and Mokoena, who former coach Pitso Mosimane criticised for extending his stay at Sundowns.

Mokoena said:

“Guys, please welcome my guy Iqraam ‘Iqui’ Rayners… Mr Bootleg.”

Fans welcome Rayners to Sundowns

Local football fans welcomed Rayners to the PSL champions on social media, while others wondered if Mokoena would be punished for breaking protocol.

Buccaneer backed the signing:

“Top signing.”

S T O R M A asked a question:

“Won’t he be in trouble for announcing a player before the club officially does?”

Andy wa Lesandawana is happy to see Rayners at the club:

“Welcome home, boy.”

Katlego backs Downs to succeed this season:

“Then people believe that Sundowns are not gonna perform this season, lol.”

HHOBKMF is pessimistic:

“Watch him be a benchwarmer.”

