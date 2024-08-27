Coach Manqoba Mngqithi said Mamelodi Sundowns will have to be on their toes when they face Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 semifinal on Wednesday, 28 August 2024

The Sundowns coach acknowledged the threat posed by Stellies ahead of the match and said the PSL champions are prepared for the challenge

Local football fans backed Mngqithi to succeed on social media, while others believed Stellies would beat Masandawana

Stellenbosch FC has earned the respect of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi ahead of their MTN8 semifinal first-leg on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.

The Sundowns coach said he is aware of the tools utilised by the Winelands side and that his side will have to be prepared for a tough battle.

The Masandawana coach showed his admiration for the Winelands side, while his side will head into the match without goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who is recovering from injury.

Manqoba Mngqithi is prepared for Stellnbosch FC

Mngqithi speaks about the preparation to face Stellenbosch in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Mngqithi identified the dangers in the Stellies team, which includes Fawaaz Basadien, a target for Kaizer Chiefs.

Mngqithi said:

“Our rest defence has to be always on point because that’s where you will most likely be caught.

We are playing against a team that is strong in set pieces, more special with Andre de Jong in attack, and Fawaaz Basadien has a very good delivery, so we are concerned about these areas.

The front there has Bradley Mojela, Devin Titus, and Sanele Barns, and he is probably still settling into the team. So, we know what is expected and think we are prepared for it.”

Fans predict a Stellies victory

Local football fans said on social media that Stellies would beat Sundowns, while others backed the new Masandawana coach for success.

Coolman Believer backs Stellies:

“He will eat humble pie. Because Stellies are going to knock Sundowns out in the semifinals.”

Chippa Phaahla says Mnqgithi must prove himself:

“Talk is cheap; let him win it first.”

Mories Lubisi backs the Downs:

“They were lucky to reach the last four but think he will win.”

Kevin Gates Tshepo says Mngqithi should be careful:

“Manqoba Mangqithi is putting himself under pressure, and if Stellenbosch eliminates Mamelodi Sundowns, he will be the first coach to be sacked.”

Thebeetsile Tshite questions the coach’s words:

“Why is he putting himself under unnecessary pressure this early in the season?”

