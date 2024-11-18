Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mduduzi Shabalala has been tipped for success by his former youth coach, Sifiso Nxumalo

The Amakhosi prospect has received praise after breaking into the Chiefs' first team last season and has been a regular for new coach Nasreddine Nabi

Local football fans praised the attacker, predicting that he would earn a big-money move to Europe if he continued to shine for the Soweto giants

Amakhosi star Mduduzi Shabalala has the world at his feet and can only get better, according to his former youth coach, Sifiso Nxumalo.

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has been regularly using the 20-year-old, and Nxumalo said the player can play multiple positions in attack.

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mduduzi Shabalala has been tipped to be a future star. Image: mduduzishabalala12

Source: Instagram

Since the start of the season, Shabalala has scored three goals in the PSL, and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he has been monitoring the player.

Mduduzi Shabalala is backed to be a star

Shabalala is praised in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to FARPost, Nxumalo backed Shabalala in continuing his progress and identified the best position for the player that has attracted interest from overseas.

Nxumalo said:

"He's a natural attacker; he can play anywhere in attack depending on how the coach sets up his team. One thing is certain: he will give his utmost best, even if it's challenging. He's most effective in the centre; he can get past defenders in small spaces and gaps. With the right support [teammates], Mdu will be something else; one day, people will see his quality."

Fans are in awe of Shabalala

Local football fans praised Shabalala on social media, saying the player can reach new heights and earn a big money move soon.

Fihlela Samela Thumbeza rates the player:

"He's better than Gilberto."

Hlumza Mavakala picked the best position for Shabalala:

"Attacking midfielder, aka No.10."

Siphiwo N Njomane is a fan:

"Mdu or die."

Andrew Nel hopes for the best:

"All the best for him."

Motene Ka Mashao backs Shabalala:

"Better than Mokwena, Lucas, Sales, and Allende combined. Europe is calling while no one is going from our neighbours."

Kaizer Chiefs star aims to reach new heights

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley said he aims to produce consistent club-level performances.

The 22-year-old said he wants to win silverware at Amakhosi and believed that solid performances for the PSL giants will lead to more Bafana Bafana caps.

Source: Briefly News