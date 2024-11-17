Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in signing a Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder in the next transfer window

The Glamour Boys are said to have been monitoring the midfielder's situation at Masandawana as he's mostly been used as a susbstitute this season

The South African midfielder could become the second former Mamelodi Sundowns star to join Amakhosi since Nasreddine Nabi arrived as the club's head coach

Kaizer Chiefs are still searching for talented players to bolster their squad, and a Mamelodi Sundowns star is now on their radar.

The rivalry between the Glamour Boys and the Brazilians has not stopped the transfer dealings between both clubs, as many players have moved from Masandawana to Amakhosi.

The latest player to switch sides was Gaston Sirino, who joined the Soweto giants on a free transfer last summer after his contract with the Brazilians was terminated.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise attracts interest from Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs show interest in signing Sundowns playmaker

According to a report by the South African, Kaizer Chiefs are monitoring Sphelele Mkhulise's situation at Mamelodi Sundowns. They would like to bring him to Naturena in the next transfer window.

The 28-year-old playmaker came through the ranks of Sundowns but has struggled to break into the starting line-up under coach Manqoba Mngqithi this season.

Mngqithi insists he is not ready to let the South African midfielder leave despite featuring him mostly as a substitute in all competitions this campaign.

Mngqithi told Soccer Laduma, "No chance," when asked about the possibility of Sundowns parting ways with Mkhulise.

"That's something we are trying to inspire in him because he is that player during rondo that would show how poor other people are with technique. Because technically, he is unbelievable," he added.

Mngqithi's wish to keep Mkhulise is under serious threat as Kaizer Chiefs are now targeting the attacking midfielder.

"Kaizer Chiefs are targeting Mkhulise. He's not playing much, so he might be open to a new challenge, especially under [coach] Nabi. Seeing how well [Gaston] Sirino is doing might be vital in luring him," a source told the South African.

Sundowns sign South African forward ahead of Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns have signed a South African forward, who was also a transfer target for PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

A number of Betway Premiership clubs were interested in signing the teenager before he opted to join the Brazilians.

Source: Briefly News