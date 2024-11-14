Mamelodi Sundowns have beaten off competition from Betway Premiership rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in signing a South African winger

Mamelodi Sundowns have beaten Premier Soccer League rivals Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and four others to the signing of a talented South African winger.

The Brazilians won the race to sign the youngster despite being a target for six Betway Premiership sides.

In addition to Soweto giants (Pirates and Chiefs), TS Galaxy, Stellenbosch FC, Sekhukhune United, and Cape Town City were all showing interest in signing the starlet.

Sechaba Gaseitsiwe joins Mamelodi Sundowns despite drawing interest from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and four other Premier Soccer League sides. Photo: @PManagementRSA.

Sundowns sign South African winger

According to report FARPost, Mamelodi Sundowns have clinched the signing of Mzansi youngster Sechaba Gaseitsiwe from the Northern Cape amateur side Galeshewe Stars.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were reportedly interested in signing the 17-year-old winger following his stellar performance in the 2024 Engen Knockout Champ of Champs tournament.

Despite Kaizer Chiefs winning the title, he was named the best forward in the competition.

Gaseitsiwe will play for the Mamelodi Sundowns reserve team competing in the DStv Diski Challenge [DDC], hoping to impress the Brazilian technical crew and earn a place in the senior side.

P Management representative Nduvho Munyai claimed the teenager is an exceptional talent and hailed Galeshewe Stars for nurturing his football abilities.

"The boy is a very special talent, one of the top players in his age group," he said.

"He is a raw talent that comes from the Northern Cape. Another thing is that he has been in a perfect set-up in Galeshewe Stars."

