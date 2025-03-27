Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has set himself an ambitious target in his bid to earn a recall to the Bafana Bafana squad

Mabasa has six Bafana caps but has been omitted from the recent squad despite making the preliminary squads and finishing last season as the PSL’s top scorer

Local football fans reacted on social media to back Mabasa, while some said the striker should focus on Pirates and ignore Bafana

Last season’s PSL Golden Boot winner Thsegofatso Mabasa has set himself an ambitious goal in the hopes of catching the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

The Orlando Pirates striker has been in good form for the Soweto giants but has failed to add to his six appearances for Bafana after missing out on recent squads.

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa wants to force his way back into the Bafana Bafana squad. Image: mabasa_09.

Source: Instagram

Mabasa is 15 goals away from becoming Pirates’ all-time top scorer but the 28-year-old has dreams of once again pulling on a Bafana shirt.

Thsegofatso Mabasa sets an ambitious goal

Mabasa speaks about his dreams in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Mabasa said he is aiming to impress Hugo Broos after failing to make the recent squads, while he admires Bafana’s current strikers Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster.

Mabasa said:

“We are all doing well in our own rights, we are scoring goals this season and last season as well. So, whoever he picks right now, it’s a bit of a difficult decision for him. I want to be at a point where I make that decision easy for him through my performances. In a span of eight games, let’s say I score 15 goals, there’s no way I wouldn’t be selected for the national team. My job is to try and make it easier for him.”

Mabasa scored a hattrick against Baroka this season, according to the tweet below:

Mabasa want success at Pirates

During the season, Mabasa bagged a hattrick agaisnt Baroka FC in the Nedbank Cup and he hopes his form can lead the Soweto giants to success in mulitple tournaments.

Pirates are currently second in the PSL while they aim to defend their Nedbank Cup and push for silverware in the CAF Champions League.

Mabasa praised his teammates for his scoring form and the side will return to action when they face Algerian side MC Alger in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, 1 April 2025.

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has been in good form this season. Image: mabasa_09.

Source: Instagram

Fans say Mabasa should shift his focus

Local football fans praised Mabasa on social media, backing the striker to fulfil his dreams while others said he should focus on success at Pirates.

Mdumiseni M Jaycool Shezi said Mabasa must shift his focus:

“Ya he must just say as long as Hugo is at Bafana I'm not going to play there, and I need to focus on my game at Orlando Pirates. It's easy to just cancel national duty and shift focus on your team.”

Leal Deep said Broos does not like Mabasa:

“This guy must try to do what his been doing and trying to impress Hugo Broos. Clearly, Hugo does not rate him.”

Madido Ramathe said Mabasa must work harder:

“He must work harder because Adams has solidified his place.”

Bahlakoana E Mohanoe said Mabasa is loved:

“At Pirates, we love him.”

Mpumezo Mpura Mweli backs Mabasa to perform:

“We want huge stuff from you boy, pull up your socks.”

Orlando Pirates sweat on the future of Jose Riveiro

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates star Thapelo Xoki said the club will suffer if head coach Jose Riverio leaves at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

The Spanish coach has won five titles at the Soweto giants but is yet to extend his three-year contract which expires at the end of the season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News