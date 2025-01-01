Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa thanked his Orlando Pirates teammates for his goalscoring form this season

The 28-year-old striker won the PSL Golden Boot Award last season and has scored four times in the current campaign

Pirates fans backed Mabasa on social media, calling the striker a hardworking and lethal player, while he continues his push to be selected in the Bafana Bafana squad

Orlando Pirates striker Tsehgofatso Mabasa thanked his teammates after finding the back of the net four times this season.

The 28-year-old Pirates striker won the PSL Golden Boot last season after edging out Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners for the prize.

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa praised his Orlando Pirates teammates after scoring four goals this season. Image: mabasa_09.

Source: Instagram

Mabasa continued his scoring form this season by netting a hat trick against PSL rivals Marumo Gallants in an emphatic 8-1 victory on Tuesday, 24 December 2024.

Tshegofatso Mabasa praised Orlando Pirates' positive attitude

Mabasa talks about his teammates in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mabasa said he is enjoying the positive vibes in the Pirates squad while he continues to be ignored by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Mabasa said:

"You need to be in a proper mental state to perform at the top level. The support from the team is amazing, honestly. I get goosebumps talking about it; it's crazy, and I can only credit them. I just want to thank you, and I'm happy to be repaying their faith in me."

Pirates acknowledged Mabasa's recent hat trick in the tweet below:

Pirates push for the PSL title

After winning the MTN8 title, Pirates are pushing for the PSL title and are currently three points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after beating Magesi FC 1-0 on Sunday, 29 December.

In addition to chasing the PSL title, the Soweto giants are also targeting success in the CAF Champions League and are determined to defend the Nedbank Cup this season.

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has scored four goals for Orlando Pirates this season. Image: mabasa_09.

Source: Instagram

Fans admire Mabasa

Pirates fans reacted on social media by praising Mabasa, saying the 28-year-old striker is one of the most lethal finisher's in South African football.

Lasco LitGang says Mabasa only scores easy goals:

"That's why he is the specialist of tap-ins."

Spherh Mntungwa backs Mabasa:

"Keep going, bro; you are a striker."

Kings Makhalima does not rate Mabasa:

"He's done; we will see him again after 10 games. Thanks to Marumo's weakness. In fact, his inspiration is Shalulile."

Sayda Maziwa is a Pirates fan:

"When talking about fighters, you talk about Orlando Pirates."

Gaorekwe Mathopa admires Pirates:

"As long as you get great service from Van Rooyen, KB Dlamini, Hotto and Rele, I know you will bury those chances like a sniper."

Orlando Pirates reward hardworking star with a new contract

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates showed their love for midfielder Miguel Timm by offering him a one-year extension that will expire June 2026.

The tough-tackling 32-year-old has struggled for game time this season but was offered a new contract months after signing an extension at the Soweto giants.

Source: Briefly News