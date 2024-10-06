Pirates Star Breaks Silence on Bafana Bafana’s Snub After Winning MTN8 Cup

Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa has broken his silence on being snubbed by Hugo Broos in the recent Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville.

The South African striker scored one of the decisive goals that helped Pirates defeat Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final.

The Botshabelo-born forward made the 32-man preliminary squad but was one of nine players trimmed from the Belgian tactician's final list.

Pirates star breaks silence on Bafana Bafana snub

According to iDiskiTimes, Mabasa, while speaking after the MTN8 victory, confirmed that he is not giving up on returning to the South African national team despite the recent snub.

Bafana Bafana will face Congo Brazzaville in a double-legged tie, and Broos has preferred to use Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster as his point men for both games, leaving Mabasa out.

"Coming to the national team issue or topic, it will happen; if God wants it to happen, it will happen," the Orlando Pirates star said after the game.

"I will just continue to put the ball into the back of the net and continue to work hard at training because I know that I have the support of my teammates.

"Everyone keeps telling me you have to head up, continue to work hard, and it will happen."

