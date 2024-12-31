Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm has earned a one-year contract extension months after extending his stay at the Soweto club

The 32-year-old has had limited playing time this season, but Pirates still see the midfielder as a key player for the side pushing for titles this season

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Timm deserves more playing time at Pirates and deserves the new contract

Midfielder Miguel Timm has been offered a new contract by Orlando Pirates months after signing a contract extension.

Despite his limited game time this season, the Soweto giants highly value the 32-year-old defensive midfielder.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm has been offered a second contract extension in 2024. Image: meegzo.

Source: Instagram

Since joining Pirates in 2022, Timm has established himself as a fan favourite and in June 2024, he signed a one-year extension.

Miguel Timm is highly valued at Orlando Pirates

Timm has been offered a new contract, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club are willing to give Timm a new deal, which will expire at the end of June 2026.

The source said:

"Miguel is a player that the club believes can offer a lot of value, and they have been keen to keep him in a Pirates jersey for a long time. The fact that he is offered another extension so soon after each other shows how highly valued he is at the club."

Watch Timm contribute to a goal in the video below:

Pirates aim for titles this season

Pirates coach Jose Riverio is building a strong squad this season as the team aims for success in the PSL and CAF Champions League and defends its Nedbank Cup title.

After their 1-0 victory over Magesi FC on Sunday, 29 December 2024, Pirates are three points behind PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and are second in the Champions League group.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates aim to build a strong squad that can challenge for multiple titles. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans want Timm to play

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Pirates need to keep Timm to be successful and have called for the club to play him more.

Ndumiso Mdumara Thabethe said Timm needs more game time:

"They should also play him, not just keep him for nothing."

Xolani Ncinitwa is a fan:

"Hardworking player."

Sphamandla Ngesi criticised Pirates:

"Favouritism will forever destroy Orlando Pirates. Timm deserves to play ahead of Makhaula and Mbatha; he's more productive than them."

Figo Figo says Pirtes must keep Timm:

"If we are serious about the Champions League. We won't let him go."

Quicboy Nelani wants Timm to stay:

"This is a player; I will be worried if they release him. I know age is not by his side, but he is a great player."

