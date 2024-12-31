According to Polokwane City executive Tincy Tema, talented duo Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi will stay at the club during the January transfer window

Both players have been linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates ahead of the January transfer window

Local football fans reacted on social media to say both players will leave Polokwane and picked the destination for the talented duo

Polokwane City winger Oswin Appollis and right-back Thabang Matuludi are expected to stay at the club during the January 2025 transfer window.

Tincy Tema, Polokwane's chief executive officer, said the club had not received any offers despite links to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Polokwane City duo Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi are targets for PSL giants. Image: Oswinappollis_11 and thabang_matuludi.

Source: Instagram

Both players are top of the list for several PSL clubs ahead of the January transfer window, and previous reports suggested that Pirates are the frontrunners for both players.

Polokwane City will keep their star players

Both Appollis and Matuludi are targets for PSL clubs, according to the tweet below:

According to Goal.com, Tema said Polokwane has not gotten any offers for the players, while Chiefs' executives said they are not willing to enter a bidding war for Appollis.

Tema said:

"Those are just rumours; there is no truth about the transfer of Appollis and Matuludi. We haven't received any offers from Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates so far. So there is no deal with either club; both players are not going anywhere."

Pirates are the frontrunners for both players, according to the tweet below:

Appollis and Matuludi are targets for PSL clubs

Winger Appollis has also attracted interest from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, while right-back Matuludi was a previous target for Stellenbosch FC.

Both players are regarded as the best Mzansi players in their respective positions, while Bafana Bafana star Appollis has also attracted interest from Tunisian giants Esperance.

Jose Riveiro and Nasreddine Nabi are both interested in Polokwane City's star duo. Image: Orlandopirates and kaizerchiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans pick the destination for the Appollis and Matuludi

Local football fans reacted on social media, saying the players will leave Polokwane in the January transfer window for bigger PSL clubs.

Mpabantshi Mathabatha gave their opinion:

"Appollis is joining Orlando Pirates."

New Era La-masia says some clubs don't need Matuludi:

"So that Soweto team will have more than four right-backs if they sign Matuludi.Jah neh!"

Lelo MJ Marakalala made their choice:

"As much as many people want Appolis at Chiefs, the only player I want is Matuludi. He and Cross at wingbacks will be marvellous to watch."

Vusi Pumpe said Pirates will sign the players:

“What Khoza wants, Khoza gets.”

Sello Wa Mozolo doubts Tema:

"We know he's lying, and that's what they do until another team announces the player."

