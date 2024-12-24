The Polokwane municipality confirmed extensive damage to the New Peter Mokoaba Stadium's pitch has forced Polokwane City to find a new home

After a Makhadzi weekend concert on Saturday, 21 December 2024, the pitch suffered damage, and the municipality said the grounds will only be available in 2025

Local football fans reacted on social media to say stadium management should take responsibility, while some blamed Makhadzi

Polokwane municipality confirmed that the New Peter Mokaba Stadium suffered damage during the Makhadzi weekend concert on Saturday, 21 December 2024.

The damaged pitch means Polokwane City cannot host PSL matches in their home stadium, while they were set to host Sekhukhune United on Sunday, 5 January.

PSL club Polokwane City has to find a new home after pitch damage to the New Peter Mokaba Stadium. Image: Alexander Joe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Following Makhadzi's One Woman Show, the pitch suffered extensive damage, and the Polokwane municipality said the PSL club would look for a temporary new home.

Polokwane municipality makes plans

The pitch at New Mokaba Stadium has been damaged, according to the tweet below:

According to FARPost, a municipality statement said Polokwane City is busy exploring measures to fix the pitch.

The statement read:

"We acknowledge that the New Peter Mokaba Stadium pitch sustained significant damage during the recent festival. To ensure the continuity of fixtures, we have initiated discussions with all relevant stakeholders to relocate the matches to the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. Simultaneously, plans are underway to refurbish the damaged pitch and restore it to the required standard in preparation for upcoming Betway PSL Premiership fixtures."

Fans point blame

Local football fans reacted on social media, saying somebody must take responsibility for the damages while Polokwane could lose star players Oswin Appollis and Thagang Matuludi.

Sphetho Martica Buthelezi says somebody needs to be held responsible:

"Fire the manager and some employees responsible for it, but the issue is likely with the municipality, which did not provide equipment to protect it during the event. There was just one event, not even a week, but now it isn't good. Look at FNB; there have been events for over a month, but the pitch is probably much better than this."

Sibusiso Mthombheni is upset:

"Maybe it's due to inexperience hosting an event of that magnitude, but it's inexcusable that the pitch area was uncovered during the concert, something that was avoidable."

Alfred Rathaga blamed Makhadzi:

"Makhadzi must be held accountable for the damage caused."

Alfred Rathaga made a point:

"The pitch should have been covered properly before the event."

Lebogang Mahlakwana is frustrated:

"Makhadzi destroyed our stadium."

