Makhadzi made history by filling the Peter Mokaba Stadium for her One-Woman Show, earning praise from fans and fellow celebrities like Sho Madjozi

A viral video captured Makhadzi dancing with Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, who was celebrated for her support of local artists

Social media users praised Dr Phophi for showing her fun side, with some calling her their favourite premier

Makhadzi is still charting social media trends after her historic One Woman show at the Peter Mokaba Stadium over the weekend.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba joined Makhadzi on stage during her One-Woman show. Image: @makhadzisa and @MDNNews

Makhadzi parties with Dr Phophi Ramathuba

Yoh! Makhadzi proved again why she is regarded as one of the best performers in Mzansi. The star made history when she filled the Peter Mokaba Stadium for her One-Woman Show.

The BET Award winner, who has been open about her journey, saw her dream come true. Makhadzi and her team pulled out all the stops to make the show successful. She has received praise from fellow celebs, including Sho Madjozi.

MDN News shared a video of the singer taking to the stage alongside Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba on social media. Dr Phophi has been praised for her support of the Limpopo singer.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Dr Phophi dancing with Makhadzi

Social media users were buzzing with excitement over the video. Many enjoyed Dr Phophi, who always seemed uptight, loosening up and having fun. Others commended her for always showing support for Limpopo artists.

@LordRAVG said:

"Dr Phophi I want you to be the president of South Africa."

@Smash_Ego wrote:

"The way this premier is so strict I'm happy to finally see her having fun."

@Dmt20101 added:

My favorite SA Premier, Dr Popie Ramothuba .wth love frm Botswana. Keep shining Premier and spread SA's UBUNTU."

@Khangale22 commented:

"Nice things to watch. These girls from the same village.....All the way from Ha-Mashamba.🙌🙌🙌🙌"

Makhadzi's One Woman Show VVIP complain about bad service

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi is catching strays after one of her fans opened up about the service they received after paying R16k.

One fan exposed the show's apparent lack of hospitality after allegedly paying R16K for marquee tickets only to sit in a suite at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

