A VVIP fan is complaining about the service or lack thereof, they received at Makhadzi's One Woman Show

The man shared pictures after paying R16K for a full marquee experience, only to sit in a stadium suite with barely any alcohol and glasses

Mzansi trolled the man for spending that much at the event, while others demanded answers from the Limpopo singer and her team

A fan complained about the poor hospitality at Makhadzi's One Woman Show. Images: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Yoh, Makhadzi is catching smoke after one of the fans at her event exposed the service they received at her One Woman Show.

Fan exposes Makhadzi One Woman Show

The day of Makhadzi's highly-anticipated One Woman Show finally arrived after the singer worked tirelessly to promote it, but it seems it did not meet everyone's expectations.

One fan exposed the show for its apparent lack of hospitality after allegedly paying R16K for marquee tickets, only to sit in a suite at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. And that was not all:

"No glasses, no ice bucket. This is the alcohol we have."

According to the event flier, the Aowa Bafana package was meant to include an R8K bar tab, a full-course meal, private sitting inside the marquee, and much more that uPeace_ and his friends apparently were not treated to:

Mzansi weighs in on Makhadzi event drama

Netizens were in stitches and dragged Makhadzi for seemingly selling her fans a dream:

SamTrong3 roasted the fan:

"What were you thinking when you transferred R16K to Makhadzi?"

SangaMamiya demanded answers:

"Who are the organisers? There's no way, they can’t get away with this."

StraightupGal said:

"To say this is disastrous is an understatement."

msresii was in disbelief:

"You’re telling me F2 is not at your house?"

Maddie_Vals trolled:

"There ain’t a single event that’s in Limpopo that’s worth paying R16K. Learn from this."

Ketso28 posted:

"I think they weren’t expecting anyone to pay 16k. You caught them off guard; shame."

