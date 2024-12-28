Makhadzi explained her absence at the Kwaslondon Fun, Games & Music Festival after chaos ensued

The beloved Limpopo artist broke her silence since the Kwaslondon Festival riot over her absence

Makhadzi released a statement and responded to fans who accused her of sending a lookalike to perform at Makwassi Stadium

Makhadzi was set to perform in the North West at Kwaslondon Festival. On the day Makhadzi was expected to be the main act, things did not go as planned.

Makhadzi's fans accused her of sending a lookalike to Kwaslondon Festival and she explained her side. Image: @makhadzisa / Instagram / @PhilMphela / X

Source: UGC

Makhadzi's supporters were bitterly disappointed after they did not see the headliner in Wolmaransstad. Kwaslondon Festival attendees erupted after noticing something off about the supposed Makhadzi who took to the stage.

Makhadzi explains Kwaslondon Festival mess

In various posts on X, Makhadzi shared a statement from the Makhadzi Entertainment team after she was a no-show. They explained that the organisers of the Kwaslondon Festival failed to pay the full R180 0000 14 days before the event. The singer's team alleged that the organisers only paid 50% of the booking fee and R3,000 for a promotional video. The post includes communication between the Makhadzi Entertainment team and the organisers.

Makhadzi accused of sending lookalike to KwasLondon festival

People commented on the post, alleging that Makhadzi sent a doppelganger to perform in her place. Makhadzi responded, denying her accusations and saying she was just as shocked as everyone. The Limpopo star further explained that they communicated that she would not be able to come because 50% of her fee was not paid, and it was a nine-hour drive from Venda to the North West.

SA roasts Makhadzi's English

Makhadzi shared her side of the story, but some people were more focused on her English mishaps. Read people's comments below:

@Shantel_Makopo declared:

"I love you, please 😭"

@Kagisano_ noted:

"English is choking you here again."

@Stan_MaGhetto remarked:

"Straight from Chokeslam…. We stand with you in these difficult times 🔥"

@PmMalapile joked:

"I, too, was choked, to be honest."

@Nthatisi_21 added:

"Are you well after being choked?"

@Mthokozisi_S_H ignored the typo:

"It was shocking. I'm glad you had nothing to do with it."

Makhadzi’s 1 Woman Show slays, Sho Madjozi praises her

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi organised her One Woman concert to celebrate her longstanding career. The beloved Limpopo musician has been into music since she was 13, and it has all come full circle with her Peter Mokaba Stadium concert.

Fellow musician Sho Madjozi appreciated Makhadzi's hard work at the successful Polokwane show. Fans who attended also shared some of the hurdles the event organisers had to face at the One Woman Show.

In a video posted by Sho Madjozi, she showed how packed Makhadzi's concert was and emphasised that no record labels were involved in drawing a big crowd. The concert featured many other beloved artists in South Africa.

