Makhadzi apparently left many fans disappointed after she failed to pitch to one of her shows

It's said that several festival-goers caused a riot, resulting in extensive damage to equipment

Mzansi is unimpressed with the attendees' behaviour, as many have now called on Makhadzi to pay for the damages

Fans caused a riot after Makhadzi failed to pitch to an event. Images: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Things apparently turned messy after Makhadzi failed to pitch to another event.

Makhadzi supporters reportedly cause riot

Makhadzi's name is making headlines, and sadly, it's not for the right reasons.

The Limpopo singer is reportedly in a sticky situation after failing to pitch to an event at the Makwassi Stadium in the North West Province on 26 December 2024. However, this time, her supporters did not take the news too kindly.

According to sa_crime, things turned sour after fans learned of the Number 1 hitmaker's absence after a replacement was presented, resulting in a riot.

This later escalated to attendees damaging stadium equipment and setting fire to the stage in a state of rage, as seen in a video.

This comes after her one-woman show apparently left the Peter Mokaba Stadium damaged.

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's festival no-show

Netizens called the singer out on her behaviour, saying she needed to be held responsible:

RFifiMokgatlhe said:

"Next time, she will be crying about not being supported."

Abuti_Milli was disappointed:

"If this is indeed true, then @MakhadziSA, you're a disgrace to the entertainment industry."

ZUVW_ wrote:

"When it comes to organising events and taking supporters seriously, Makhadzi always comes last."

Meanwhile, the jokes were flying after peeps spotted Makhadzi's stand-in:

Mis_Thobile asked:

"Wait, whose bright idea was it to bring the other lady? Did they think people wouldn't notice?"

MarcusTheCool joked:

"That’s Makhadzi from Temu."

Zanele__ was curious:

"How quickly did they have to organise the stand-in, though?"

Makhadzi shows love to supporters

Source: Briefly News