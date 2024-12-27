Nomsa Buthelezi was reportedly badly injured in a local grocery store and taken to the hospital

Fans sent well-wishes after seeing the media personality in an ambulance, hoping she would recover soon

Meanwhile, others joked that Nomsa had hit the jackpot and would get a massive payout

Nomsa Buthelezi was reportedly badly injured during a grocery run. Images: nomsadiva

Nomsa Buthelezi is apparently recovering after getting injured during a grocery run.

How did Nomsa Buthelezi get injured?

Well-wishes poured in for Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi after the actress/ presenter was reportedly injured at a grocery store.

The Mama vs Makoti presenter was apparently shopping at a Checkers in Mondeor, Johannesburg, when she was stabbed by a protruding metal object from one of the shelves inside the store.

According to reports, Nomsa was left with a gushing wound and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

A picture of Nomsa lying on a stretcher inside an ambulance is making the rounds online. However, it seems she is recovering well as she continues to update her social media pages:

Mzansi shows love to Nomsa Buthelezi

Fans hope Nomsa makes a full recovery:

Dinny_Bridges showed love to Nomsa:

"She's always stylish, even when going grocery shopping. Speedy recovery to her."

Mma_Kamohelo said:

"Sorry to her, wishing her a speedy recovery."

vanDerSpike was stunned:

"Bathong. Speedy recovery, sisi. We love you."

zuni_hun_yrr posted:

"I hope Nomsa recovers quickly."

Meanwhile, others alluded to Nomsa hitting the jackpot after the injury:

youcancallmeQ_ joked:

"I would sue them so badly they would have to rename the store after me."

Iam_Zeenclaire wrote:

"Indeed, God provides in different ways."

OJKombe predicated:

"She’s about to have a great 2025. Huge out-of-court settlement loading here."

Ntombet19802095 wrote:

"She better not take sorry; she must only accept a bank notification."

