Sophie Ndaba Returns to Hospital Following Ankle Injury: “Things Really Could Have Been Worse”
- Sophie Ndaba recently returned to the hospital for a routine check-up after her ankle injury
- The actress hasn't been able to walk since her surgery but has now recovered enough to have her crews removed
- This comes after Sophie bagged an acting role in a new and exciting Showmax series
It looks like Sophie Ndada may be nearing the end of her recovery journey after the unfortunate fall that broke her ankle.
Sophie Ndaba makes progress after ankle injury
Months after Sophie Ndaba fell and broke her ankle, the actress finally gave fans an update on how she has been doing.
Briefly News understands that the stylish actress/ businesswoman fell while trying out a dress and was later sent to the hospital.
From being wheelchair-bound to later transitioning to crutches, an enthusiastic Sophie told ZiMoja that she was finally going to the hospital to have the screws removed from her ankle:
"I have metal screws holding my ankle together. I am just grateful to be breathing and able to see another day. My foot will heal."
Her ill health raised concern among fans, who continue to worry about her well-being. However, Sophie appears to be in high spirits:
"There's always a reason behind every accident. Things could have been worse; at least I learned to walk again."
Sophie Ndaba bags acting gig
Her improving health is not the only thing Sophie is grateful for after finally bagging another acting gig.
The former Generations actress was announced as one of the faces in the new Showmax series, 016FM, which features a dynamic cast of young actors. She said she was honoured to be part of the show:
"It's a beautiful 016 Vaal story, and I was truly happy to be part of an amazing young cast and a great production."
016FM would also be one of Mpho Sebeng's last TV appearances before his tragic passing.
Sophie Ndaba speaks on suffering from diabetes
In more Sophie Ndaba updates, Briefly News shared the actress' message speaking on her journey with diabetes.
She addressed the constant social media trolling and how it impacted her life.
