Sophie Ndaba Gives Concerned Fans a Health Update After Being Hospitalised for a Snapped Ankle
- South African actress Sophie Ndaba has been discharged from the hospital after breaking her ankle a few days ago
- The star trended after sharing a video from the hospital on social media, telling her fans and followers about her injury
- The former Generations actress said she is getting better, and she can't wait to be back on her feet again
Sophie Ndaba has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted for her injured ankle. The actress and businesswoman shared that she had an accident at home, which resulted in her injury.
Sophie Ndaba discharged from Johannesburg hospital
Former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba is happy to be at home again after spending a few days in the hospital. The star revealed that she was hospitalised after injuring her ankle in a freak home accident.
Speaking to ZiMoja after being discharged, Sophie Ndaba said the accident happened after having a great day playing golf with her friends. The businesswoman also noted that being absent-minded also contributed to her injury. She said:
"I had a great day playing golf with my girls. Got home to fit my dress, I slipped and snapped my ankle because my mind was focused on my dress and disturbed my thoughts."
Sophie Ndaba on losing gigs due to her injury
The actress also revealed that she had to cancel some gigs and business engagements while she was in the hospital, but she is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as she recovers.
"I have had to cancel a few work commitments as my mobility has been inconvenienced."
