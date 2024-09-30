Nomsa Buthelezi and her partner recently marked a huge milestone in their marriage

The media personality took to her social media pages to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary

The couple received heartfelt congratulatory messages from netizens who wished them many more fruitful years

Nomsa Buthelezi celebrated five years of marriage to her wife. Images: nomsadiva

Source: Instagram

Nomsa Buthelezi couldn't hide her joy as she and her partner marked another year of marriage bliss.

Nomsa Buthelezi celebrates wedding anniversary

Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi recently announced that she and her partner, Zandile, were celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Mama vs Makoti star posted a gorgeous throwback photo of herself hand-in-hand with her bride on their wedding day on 28 September 2019, wearing stunning traditional attire.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

An emotional Nomsa shared a touching message to her wife, praising her for loving her through the good times and never stopping even when faced with life's challenges:

"Happy anniversary to us. On this day, 28 September 2019, we said, 'I do'. When my star shined, you loved me; even when my star has fallen, you still love me. I love you."

Mzansi reacts to Nomsa Buthelezi's wedding anniversary

Netizens showed love to the couple and wished them many more years together.

This after Briefly News reported on Nomsa's claims that she had been blackballed because of her sexuality.

South African actress, Dawn Thandeka King, said:

"Happy anniversary, my family!"

tshegofatsomokgobinyane wrote:

"I am happy I was there to witness it. Happy anniversary, my loves."

karaboobarak posted:

"Happy anniversary, my loves, uNkulunkulu anibusise."

thobs_khumalo_mkhwanazi responded:

"Here's to many more happy years together!"

letshegomotlogeloa commented:

"Thank you for soldiering on. Happy anniversary, friend."

manellinelly showed love to the couple:

"Happy Anniversary to you lovebirds! Aluvuthe njalo uthando. To many more years!"

JSomething and wife celebrate anniversary

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to JSomething's sweet anniversary message to his wife.

Of course, Cordelia didn't hold back and shared a series of throwback photos with her bae, celebrating their ever-blossoming romance:

"13 years of the most life-changing and amazing friendship. Thank you for everything. Every day with you is a gift I treasure."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News