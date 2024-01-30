A video of Nomsa Buthelezi opening up about the downside of being a lesbian in South Africa has gone viral

The TV presenter is open and proud of her sexuality, but she said it makes certain people uncomfortable

The actress's video sparked a debate, with many people sympathising with her, and many slammed those vile people

Nomsa Buthelezi tried fighting back her tears as she discussed the downside of being a lesbian in the South African entertainment scene.

Nomsa Buthelezi said being an openly gay and proud person in South Africa is hard. Image: @nomsadiva

Source: Instagram

Nomsa Buthelezi makes a video slamming industry people

In the video shared by @MDNnewss, Nomsa Buthelezi spoke about her troubles within the industry. She painted the picture of the hardships openly gay women get treated in the country.

The TV presenter, who is open and proud of her sexuality, never shied away from speaking her truth.

“They chuck me out like I am nothing. Maybe this will make my enemies happy. But rest assured, God never rests. There are people in this industry who’ve done horrible things to me, but I kept quiet. They were there to steal my knowledge, like wolves in sheepskin. I never got justice but continued.”

Nomsa says people hate her sexuality

Nomsa made a shocking statement about the plight lesbian women experience in the country. In her rant, she refrained from naming and shaming.

“There are people who hate my sexuality. Being a lesbian in South Africa is very hard. Some gigs I lost because of my sexuality. I will not name them.”

Mzansi saddened by Nomsa's video

The actress's video sparked a debate in the comments section, with many people sympathising with her, and many others slammed those vile people.

@Penelope_Makala

"Is she referring to the show Our Perfect Wedding? It's truly disheartening. She has the strength to rise again and start anew, despite the unavoidable presence of betrayal. Even Jesus experienced betrayal; my support goes out to you, Mom."

@NathiSibiya8:

"God doesn't sleep. I did feel that."

@__T_touch:

"This isn't fair. Strength to her. No wonder I no longer see her on screen."

Nomsa Buthelezi back with a new show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomsa Buthelezi returned to the small screens with a show titled Mama vs Makoti.

The excited Gomora Diva shared that the show was about relationships between mothers-in-law and their sons and wives.

Source: Briefly News