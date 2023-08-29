Ntsiki Mazwai has been exploring the podcast industry like many content creators in South Africa

The star who is currently running her podcast MOYA recently chatted to Briefly News about the pros and cons of the podcast industry

Ntsiki said her popular show MOYA is a platform where teachers and healers help Africans retrace their roots and ability

Anyone who follows Ntsiki Mazwai knows that she has always been calling on black people to embrace their cultures and identity. The controversial star recently opened up about her new Show, MOYA which has been dominating the podcasting industry in Mzansi.

Ntsiki Mazwai recently revealed that she is uncovering African roots through her powerful podcast 'MOYA'. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai unpacks African identity on MOYA

Ntsiki Mazwai has proven that she is never one to give up on anything she does. The controversial poet and media personality started off to a bad start in the podcast industry but she seems to be flourishing.

The star debuted her first podcast, Unpopular Opinion in July 2022 and she hosted the show for four months before being fired. She then teamed up with AMP Studios to launch another podcast, Loud.

Ntsiki finally decided to go solo and launched MOYA. Speaking to Briefly News, the star said the purpose of the show is to re-educate Africans on their indigenous knowledge systems. She noted that she invites teachers and healers to come to the show and educate and pass down information orally.

"I have always danced around identity issues, that has always been a huge thing for me that the black identity has been lost. So MOYA is an answer to that, we get teachers and healers to help us trace our own history and our own stories.

"Africans come from an oral tradition, we don’t do books and stuff, but we do pass down information oratory so MOYA speaks to that because as a poet my gift is to reflect society back to itself and to create dialogue so that we can be better. Moya is about creating a platform for Africans to rediscover themselves and back in love with themselves."

Ntsiki Mazwai talks about her favourite episodes on MOYA

MOYA is a place where intellectuals with a deep knowledge of African history and traditions come and share their expertise. The show has been graced by top teachers and healers including Gogo Dineo Ndlazi, Makhosi Thingo and Dr Thami Mazwai.

"They are all so interesting because they are all so different. The episodes also speak for themselves because of the views."

Ntsiki Mazwai on importance of contracts

The star has had a rough start in the industry, from being scammed to being fired as soon as the show she was working on started making money. Miss Mazwai believe those in the industry should follow proper procedures and sign contracts to avoid being scammed.

"It’s a new industry so we are learning the copyright issues. The first podcast I worked on was Unpopular Opinion, and the people I worked with changed their passwords and ran away with the money once we started monetising, so you can get scammed.

"I was too trusting and I got scammed. MOYA is coming from a place of hurt. The podcasting industry hasn't been nice to me and it's a costly venture.

"It’s a legal thing so contracts have to be signed."

Ntsiki Mazwai explains how she is funding MOYA

Starting a new project from the start takes courage and patience, especially if you do not have the funds. Ntsiki Mazwai spoke about how she has been funding her project and the challenges she faced.

The podcaster called on Mzansi to support projects like MOYA by watching, liking and subscribing because this creates organic views.

"At the moment I am working for free and putting my money in the podcast, but I know there will come a moment when it all turns around. It’s really about patience and taking one step at a time."

Catch new and old episodes of MOYA on Ntsiki Mazwai's YouTube channel.

