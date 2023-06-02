Ntsiki Mazwai has expressed gratitude after noting that she only trends for positive things of late

The straight-shooter poet and activist never shies away from speaking her mind and expressing her opinion on Twitter

When she trends, many anticipate that it's because of something controversial she said

Ntsiki Mazwai has pointed out how she no longer trends for negative things but rather positive things only.

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai is known for being a straight shooter on the internet. She never shies away from speaking her mind and often trends for it.

She recently noted how she now only trends for positive things only and has expressed gratitude for the love she is shown.

Ntsiki now only trends for positivity

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki Mazwai said it is nice to no longer trend for negative things only.

"Good morning my babies...I wish I could explain how nice it is to no longer trend negatively. I love how you love me lately. Thank you."

Ntsiki's followers seem to love this new Ntsiki

@womenforchange5 said:

"Always love you."

@AngelMa65003542 said:

"Molo daughter of the soil, I got mega love for you."

@aMabhoyz001 said:

"I love the new you African queen."

@Hurricanechange said:

"You are such good person, who'd sometimes push others to their limits."

@RragweRati said:

"You are a great person."

@divinescienceo1 said:

"I love how you have always loved yourself."

@Kgathodi said:

"A special soul that SA if not Africa has ever produce."

Ntsiki trends for speaking her mind once again

Just recently, ZAlebs reported that Ntsiki recently trended after speaking on the Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa gender-based violence saga.

Ntsiki said she is tired of celebrities playing with the justice system.

She added that this dims the light on serious issues of gender-based violence which plague societies daily.

In her caption, Ntsiki tweeted:

"Can couples have their own justice system pls we are tired of celebrity women playing with the system."

In her video, Ntsiki said:

"Personally I think that couples should have their own court systems and justice systems, because they keep wasting our time with their lover's quarrels which involve domestic violence and assault, and those are big things in society.

"Since these celebrity ladies keep dropping charges it makes it seem as if it's not a big issue. It completely undermines genuine cases because clearly, you guys don't mind being in back-and-forth abusive relationships, but it actually does matter in society. So I believe that couples needs their own systems because I'm tired of these celebrity girls dropping charges."

Ntsiki is tired of being exploited by people who want free gigs

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai slammed the people who expect her to do free gigs.

Ntsiki expressed that people say they have a very tight budget when she is approached to do these gigs. But when she arrives at the venues, she realises that they have the means to pay her, but they chose not to.

