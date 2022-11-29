Controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to social media to complain about people who are exploiting her

The star said some people want her to attend gigs for free, yet they have multi-million Rand budgets

Social media users advised her to demand payments before making any appearances at events and shows

Ntsiki Mazwai has had enough people exploiting her because she has a good heart. The star fumed about a recent incident where she was not paid, yet the event organisers had a big enough budget to pay for her services.

Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to Twitter to say she is tired of being exploited. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai.

Source: Instagram

Mazwai, popular for her unfiltered opinions on social media, said she was getting tired of being used for free.

Taking to her Twitter page, Ntsiki Mazwai shared a short clip addressing the pressing issue. She said there were several instances where she had been asked to attend a gig for free because of tight budgets, but when she got there, she realised the people had enough funds but just didn't want to pay her.

She gave an example where she attended an event over the weekend and was told there was no money to pay. Upon arrival, she was shocked to see how much money was spent on putting the event together, yet she was asked to attend for free.

The star's fans weighed in on the matter, with many telling her to stop attending free gigs because people need to value her services and time. Others told her to demand full payment upfront.

@seepsg said:

"Why are you not directing this message to them? Or mention their name at least so that they know you asking them to stop"

@LeonardMopeli commented:

"I think your manager can handle the business side of your work."

@ClubCorruption wrote:

"Sisi wam, my kind advice, get yourself a manager. Being a woman of your calibre and heart, you're bound to be taken for a ride,20yrs of your experience in that industry should have taught you this, especially in these tough times, we need every support for each other basadi."

