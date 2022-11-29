Fans are now under the impression that Makhadzi thinks she is a superstar after she missed another gig

The talented singer issued a heartfelt apology stating that she failed to show up because of the rains

Peeps blasted her and told her to stop accepting gigs when she knew she was not going to show up

Makhadzi has been called out by her fans after failing to show up at another event. The star who was scheduled to perform in Sekhukhune said she missed the event due to bad weather conditions.

Makhadzi has been slammed for missing another event in Sekhukhune.



This is not the first time that the Mjolo hitmaker was a no-show after booking an event. She pulled the same stunt at the Northern Cape Heritage Festival in September.

According to ZAlebs, Makhadzi headed to her official Facebook page to issue a heartfelt apology to her fans in Sekhukhune. The singer said she failed to show wu due to the rain. However, she assured peeps that a new date would be set, and they would get to see their fav in action. She wrote:

"Unfortunately, Sekhokhone event was an outdoor event and we won’t make it because of rain I apologize to all my fans we will update you ka new date akere."

Fans called her out for always cancelling gigs and coming up with excuses. Many warned her that if she kept up with that behaviour, she would end up like Zahara.

Makhadzi's fans decline her apology

@Samuel M Makuwa said:

"When it comes to the events in Sekhukhune, you are always disappointing. Last time it was a big issue for you to come to boiketlong. Now you tell us about rain since when metsharatsharane stopped artists from performing."

@Mpho Mamphoza Ntshoe added:

"Makhadzi always disappoint people and says it's because of the weather, after people buy tickets at the end, she will say she will make another date and still not come; that's what she did for the people of Ramatlabama in Mafikeng."

@Sbongumusa Te Malinga commented:

"Some artists perform in the rain to show their love for their fans. Why not you perform it's not like you going to melt moss ."

Khathu Ishe Ndiitwani Mafadza wrote:

"This is becoming a norm for her, accepting gigs that she can't honor. Remember Zahara was once one of the biggest artists this country has ever seen."

