JSomething and Wife Cordelia Celebrate 13th Anniversary: “The Best Decisions I’ve Ever Made”
- JSomething and his beautiful wife, Cordelia, celebrated a huge milestone in their relationship
- The pair marked 13 years together with touching messages expressing their undying love for one another
- Mzansi was moved to tears by the lovers' romance and wished them many more years of love and lessons
JSomething and his wife marked 13 years of their love, and fans and followers held candles as they shared the sweetest anniversary messages with one another.
JSomething and Cordelia celebrate their anniversary
One of Mzansi's favourite It couples, JSomething and his lovely wife, Cordelia, recently marked their 13th anniversary and took to social media to celebrate the milestone with fans and followers.
Cordelia shared some throwback photos with her boo and praised him for being the "calm in every one of our storms" as well as a husband and father:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"13 years of the most life-changing and amazing friendship. Thank you for everything. Every day with you is a gift I treasure."
Meanwhile, the MiCasa singer posted a video montage of sweet moments with his lady, from cooking videos to fooling around with one another.
Adding some humour to his post, J used a famous voice note of a man wooing his love interest, anticipating a memorable meeting when he lands in "her soft arms":
"Honestly, one of the best decisions I’ve ever made was and continues to be giving you my time. In the same breath, one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received has been your time."
Mzansi swoons over the Fonsecas
Netizens were in their feelings and celebrated the Fonsecas' special day:
takkies7 was in stitches:
"The voicenote! Congratulations, guys, this is so beautiful."
passionplatedfood said:
"Love definitely resides here. Cheers to many more years of joy, laughter and peace."
carolofori wrote:
"Congratulations on such a beautiful milestone."
le.kumalo showed love to the couple:
"Love you guys! Happy Wishes to you both."
mpumelelozulu posted:
"You guys are amazing, so authentic. Happy anniversary, family!"
A-Reece and girlfriend announce pregnancy
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to A-Reece and his long-term girlfriend, Rickelle Jones' pregnancy announcement.
The pair received heartwarming congratulatory messages from fans and peers who were nearly as excited as they were.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za