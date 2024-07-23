JSomething and his beautiful wife, Cordelia, celebrated a huge milestone in their relationship

The pair marked 13 years together with touching messages expressing their undying love for one another

Mzansi was moved to tears by the lovers' romance and wished them many more years of love and lessons

JSomething and his wife, Cordelia, gushed over each other on their anniversary. Image: jsomethingmusic

Source: Instagram

JSomething and his wife marked 13 years of their love, and fans and followers held candles as they shared the sweetest anniversary messages with one another.

JSomething and Cordelia celebrate their anniversary

One of Mzansi's favourite It couples, JSomething and his lovely wife, Cordelia, recently marked their 13th anniversary and took to social media to celebrate the milestone with fans and followers.

Cordelia shared some throwback photos with her boo and praised him for being the "calm in every one of our storms" as well as a husband and father:

"13 years of the most life-changing and amazing friendship. Thank you for everything. Every day with you is a gift I treasure."

Meanwhile, the MiCasa singer posted a video montage of sweet moments with his lady, from cooking videos to fooling around with one another.

Adding some humour to his post, J used a famous voice note of a man wooing his love interest, anticipating a memorable meeting when he lands in "her soft arms":

"Honestly, one of the best decisions I’ve ever made was and continues to be giving you my time. In the same breath, one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received has been your time."

Mzansi swoons over the Fonsecas

Netizens were in their feelings and celebrated the Fonsecas' special day:

takkies7 was in stitches:

"The voicenote! Congratulations, guys, this is so beautiful."

passionplatedfood said:

"Love definitely resides here. Cheers to many more years of joy, laughter and peace."

carolofori wrote:

"Congratulations on such a beautiful milestone."

le.kumalo showed love to the couple:

"Love you guys! Happy Wishes to you both."

mpumelelozulu posted:

"You guys are amazing, so authentic. Happy anniversary, family!"

A-Reece and girlfriend announce pregnancy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to A-Reece and his long-term girlfriend, Rickelle Jones' pregnancy announcement.

The pair received heartwarming congratulatory messages from fans and peers who were nearly as excited as they were.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News