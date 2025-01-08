Mihlali Ndamase appears to be embarking on a spiritual journey after sharing videos reading the bible

The influencer's life has been riddled with controversy for some time, and it seems she's taking the initiative to turn it around for the better

Mzansi questioned Mimi's sudden spiritual awakening, with others claiming her baddie era had come to an end

It's a new year, and Mihlali Ndamase seems to be entering a new phase in her life.

Mihlali Ndamase embarks on spiritual journey

Mihlali Ndamase had a rather turbulent year in 2024, and it's clear that she's ready to leave all the drama behind her.

The influencer had to soldier through abuse allegations and cosmetic surgery suspicions, and she is still standing strong.

In 2025, it seems she is taking charge of her life and embarking on a spiritual journey after sharing videos of herself reading a bible and listening to worship songs:

Here's what Mzansi said about Mihlali Ndamase's post

Trolls dragged Mimi's newfound spirituality, saying it was expected after she became irrelevant.

Another socialite who turned to prayer was Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi, whose experience with infidelity and nearly losing her son made her seek refuge in God.

mGQibs said:

"This is the last stage before she settles down with an Engineer from Secunda or Limpopo."

tmangavin20 wrote:

"Time is finally up, now for the final step, getting herself a well-educated simp and settling down as a newly reformed Xhosa woman."

Mthandeni975 posted:

"Some guy from Limpopo will fall for this and marry her."

TawanaM14 claimed:

"She’s preparing herself for another married guy."

Xhosa_Version predicted:

"She's definitely getting married to a guy from Limpopo, this one, mark my words."

sthedoingthings laughed:

"She's so finished."

Palesa_OM_ commented:

"When they retire, they become church-goers."

TellUnknown dragged Mihlali:

"She is delusional. She is a danger to herself, this one, never mind another woman’s son!"

Relationship scandals that rocked Mzansi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the craziest relationship scandals of 2024.

From Lebo Keswa's meltdown over Letoya Makhene to Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe's abuse scandal, Briefly News shared how some high-profile relationships weren't as rosy as they appeared.

