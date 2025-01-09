Following his tragic murder, DJ Tsitso was finally laid to rest, and his sendoff was nothing short of luxurious

The Bacardi DJ and pioneer's life was cut short after he was killed in a hail of bullets

His sendoff reflected his larger-than-life personality and the love many people had for him

DJ Tsitso's family treated him to a luxurious sendoff. Images: Facebook/ Pretoria Flying News, Twitter/ TsitsoMan

Late Bacardi pioneer, DJ Tsitso, was treated to a king's farewell weeks after his untimely passing.

A look inside DJ Tsitso's funeral

Weeks after South Africa lost another respected figure in the music and entertainment industry, his family finally laid him to rest.

Rametsi Daniel Tladi, known by his stage name, DJ Tsitso, lost his life on 20 December 2024 in what's believed to be an assassination, having sustained several gunshots.

This comes months after DJ Peter "Mashata" Mabuse was gunned down in Soshanguve.

Having sought donations from the public to offer Tsitso a dignified funeral, according to DailySUN, his family treated the Baby Boy hitmaker to a luxurious sendoff.

From top-of-the-range Mercedes-Benzes transporting his coffin and family, to the breathtaking venue adorned with flowers and photos of the celebrated DJ, even a Gusheshe drag master came into the mix:

Fans react to DJ Tsitso's passing

Mzansi is shattered as many speculated on what could have happened:

Ansa Woodhouse said:

"Rest in peace. Condolences to his family."

TE BO GO Tekza speculated:

"I'm not implying anything, but no one is ever 'hit' just for doing music/ DJing. Just think about it."

Deborah Masakona posted:

"Rest in peace, DJ Tsitso. You will be missed."

Melusi ィ ۦۦ said:

"The biggest mistake most DJs make is to steal people's girlfriends at clubs and leave with them."

Goitsimang Mokwena responded"

"God have mercy on this country."

Thabo Baloyi wrote:

"Sometimes we have to learn that some of them are disguised as DJs at night; they are criminals, just saying."

Mazwi Mashela Shongwe commented:

"Mzansi is cursed."

underscoreurb was curious:

"I wonder who DJ Tsitso bothered for him to get shot!"

Rethabile Khumalo breaks her silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rethabile Khumalo's message after her mom, Winnie's untimely passing.

The singer received countless condolence messages from fans and peers whose hearts were shattered by Winnie's death.

