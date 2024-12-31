Pretoria musician DJ Tsitso has passed away, according to a statement issued by his team on Monday

The popular DJ was 37 years old at the time of his passing, and Mzansi expressed heartache over the news

The Chomieyaka Jo DJ allegedly got shot in Atteridgeville and passed away days later this week

DJ Tsitso was reportedly shot six times in Atteridgeville. Image: tsitso_man

DJ Tsitso's team confirms passing

According to a statement issued by his team, Rametsi Daniel Tladi, affectionately known as DJ Tsitso, passed away on Monday. He was 37 years of age.

While Daily Sun revealed that the cause of death has not been disclosed, TshisaLIVE shared that he was shot six times a few days ago in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

DJ Tsitso leaves a legacy of making hit songs and turning up the dance floors with his hits, including Meropa, Chommiyaka Jo, 6 Ekseni, Kuzoba Mnandi, and Baby Boy.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of renowned DJ and music producer DJ Tsitso. His untimely death has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of his family, friends, fans, and the entire music industry,” a part of the statement reads.

Netizens express shock and disappointment at Tsito's murder

People were extremely shocked and disappointed to hear about the muso's untimely death. Reacting to the news shared by @CrimeInSA on X, this is what some people had to say.

@_AndriesAR expressed:

"I’m shocked no one is asking why they used to call him Tsitso."

@_AndriesAR said:

"Bucket hat says it all."

@TalentNyonie declared:

"Since they are still looking for DJ Sumbody's killers. I guess we can only expect justice on this one in 2035."

@philhajphil remarked:

"All Pitori DJs must come to me for some bulletproof muti."

@XUFFLER asked:

"So sad. Was it a Hijacking?"

@Thabeloiven02 shared:

"He was very powerful. Is just he didn’t trend because he’s not a female who dance."

@DelightDru expressed:

"The violence in South Africa is out of hand. It’s a shame some people use their platforms for nonsense instead of using the platform to force the government to fix this."

