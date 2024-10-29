The late DJ Sumbody has a posthumous single, Somebody Nice, on the way, and it will be released in his honour

His foundation, The DJ Sumbody Foundation, will reportedly launch the song during his Black Tie event

It has been two years since the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker was gunned down alongside his bodyguard, but no arrests have been made

South African DJ and businessman DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sefoka, will be honoured with a new song.

'Somebody Nice' will be released in DJ Sumbody's honour. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

DJ Sumbody's foundation to release a new song

The late DJ Sumbody's contribution to the music industry does not go unnoticed. TshisaLIVE reports that The DJ Sumbody Foundation will posthumously release his single, Somebody Nice.

According to the news publication, Somebody Nice is a song produced by Junior Taurus and Murumba Pitch is featured in it.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

When will Somebody Nice be released?

TshisaLIVE further reported that his foundation will launch the song during his Black Tie event. Taurus shared that there was no inspiration behind the song; Sumbody heard it, and he loved it immediately.

“He had a talent for hearing an instrumental for the first time and immediately knowing which artist would fit. He took a beat I had no faith in and heard magic,” he was quoted saying.

The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker was gunned down alongside his bodyguard two years ago, however, no arrests have been made in his murder.

Just last month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) announced that DJ Sumbody's murder case would be turned into a cold case due to a lack of leads. The family was allegedly unaware of this.

DJ Sumbody's family keeps legacy alive

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sumbody's family is working on hosting the Ayepyep Cape Town Charity Golf Day on 20 September 2024 to preserve his legacy.

The DJ Sumbody Foundation is led by his brother Koketso Sefoka. They aim to empower the youth and help the underprivileged by donating R100K to Eyabantu Educare.

"The Ayepyep Golf Day is just one of the initiatives that we plan on using as tools to help empower the younger generation."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News