DJ Sumbody's family is keeping his legacy alive by hosting initiatives like the Ayepyep Cape Town Charity Golf Day on 20 September

The DJ Sumbody Foundation, led by his brother Koketso Sefoka, aims to empower the youth and help the underprivileged by donating R100K to Eyabantu Educare

Nearly two years after his murder, the family is still seeking justice, with no arrests made

DJ Sumbody's family is keeping his legacy alive by conducting several initiatives. The music icon was gunned down in Pretoria in the early hours of 20 November.

DJ Sumbody's family to host charity event

DJ Sumbody may be gone, but his memory lives on forever. The late star's family is doing whatever it takes to keep his memory alive.

The late star's brother told ZiMoja that they have partnered with several brands, including Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town, for the Ayepyep Cape Town Charity Golf Day, scheduled for 20 September at the Clovelly Golf Club.

DJ Sumbody's brother and foundation chairman, Koketso Sefoka, said these initiatives are aimed at helping the underprivileged and empowering the youth. He said:

"We aim to be an agent of change when it comes to issues such as entrepreneurship, education, and the arts. The Ayepyep Golf Day is just one of the initiatives that we plan on using as tools to help empower the younger generation."

DJ Sumbody had a heart of gold, and his family aims to continue honouring him by giving back to the community. The DJ Sumbody Foundation reportedly aims to donate R100K to Eyabantu Educare.

DJ Sumbody's family still seeking answers

It has been almost two years since the musician and businessman's gruesome murder in Pretoria, but no arrests have been made. His family has been searching for answers and hoping justice will be served.

"It's been tough, we still need answers."

