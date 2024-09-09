DJ Sumbody Foundation to Host Heritage Month Charity Event to Empower Youth in Memory of Late Icon
- DJ Sumbody's family is keeping his legacy alive by hosting initiatives like the Ayepyep Cape Town Charity Golf Day on 20 September
- The DJ Sumbody Foundation, led by his brother Koketso Sefoka, aims to empower the youth and help the underprivileged by donating R100K to Eyabantu Educare
- Nearly two years after his murder, the family is still seeking justice, with no arrests made
DJ Sumbody's family is keeping his legacy alive by conducting several initiatives. The music icon was gunned down in Pretoria in the early hours of 20 November.
DJ Sumbody's family to host charity event
DJ Sumbody may be gone, but his memory lives on forever. The late star's family is doing whatever it takes to keep his memory alive.
The late star's brother told ZiMoja that they have partnered with several brands, including Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town, for the Ayepyep Cape Town Charity Golf Day, scheduled for 20 September at the Clovelly Golf Club.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
DJ Sumbody's brother and foundation chairman, Koketso Sefoka, said these initiatives are aimed at helping the underprivileged and empowering the youth. He said:
"We aim to be an agent of change when it comes to issues such as entrepreneurship, education, and the arts. The Ayepyep Golf Day is just one of the initiatives that we plan on using as tools to help empower the younger generation."
DJ Sumbody had a heart of gold, and his family aims to continue honouring him by giving back to the community. The DJ Sumbody Foundation reportedly aims to donate R100K to Eyabantu Educare.
DJ Sumbody's family still seeking answers
It has been almost two years since the musician and businessman's gruesome murder in Pretoria, but no arrests have been made. His family has been searching for answers and hoping justice will be served.
"It's been tough, we still need answers."
Solly Moholo’s family begs for donations for emergency surgery
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that legendary gospel singer Solly Moholo's health is allegedly deteriorating, and he needs emergency brain surgery. The star's family issued a statement announcing that he had been moved to SA after collapsing in Botswana.
Solly Moholo is still battling for his life after collapsing in Botswana a few days ago. The gospel singer was reportedly moved back to Mzansi for emergency surgery.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.