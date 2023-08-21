DJ Sumbody's business partner Kagiso Setsetse has alleged that the late star stole money from their business Ayepyep shortly before his death

Setsetse made these allegations after DJ Sumbody's brother Koketso Sekofa made enquiries about his restaurant to the workers

He also claimed that DJ Sumbody's car will be repossessed to cover for the money he allegedly stole from the business

DJ Sumbody's business partner Kagiso Setsetse has had enough of the star's brother Koketso Sekofa and his family. Setsetse who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently made some damning allegations against his business partner.

DJ Sumbody’s business partner Kagiso Setsetse has accused the late star of stealing money from their business. Image: @djsumbodysa

DJ Sumbody allegedly stole money from Ayepyep

The slain hitmaker's family are still trying to find justice for his death and also trying to deal with his business partner Kagiso Setsetse who has been making serious allegations against him.

According to Sunday World, leaked WhatsApp messages suggest that Setsetse accused DJ Sumbody of stealing money from Ayepyep before he was shot dead last year. The messages which were sent to the star's brother Koketso Sekofa also said DJ Sumbody's car was going to be used to pay back the money he allegedly stole. The WhatsApp message read:

"That car will be taken, all the money your brother took unlawfully will be claimed, you will be left with nothing cuz of your f@#k greediness and stupidity. Your brother stole a lot of money through the business name and sponsors have given me proof. I have decided to keep quiet, but now I am going to claim every cent because of your stupidity and evil personality."

Kagiso Setsetse warns DJ Sumbody's brother

Kagiso also told the late Monate Mpolaye hitmaker's brother that he should stay away from his estate and focus on his family.

"Concentrate on your business, your wife and kids. Leave things you don’t understand because you are busy creating a negative image of yourself! That’s my advice."

DJ Sumbody’s partner admits to insuring him for R15 million: “It’s called buy and sell insurance”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sumbody's partner Kagiso Setsetse has been outed to have tried to access an R15 million claim after the Amapiano star was assassinated in Johannesburg in 2022.

Ralph Stanfied, an alleged 28s gangster boss from Cape Town, revealed that Oupa Sefoka (DJ Sumbody) and Setsetse were threatened to pay a protection fee in their Ayepyep club in the city. During the payment negotiations, the pair initially had a salary dispute, but once that was sorted out, Setsetse insured Sumbody for R15 million.

