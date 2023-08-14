DJ Sumbody's partner Kagiso Setsetse has allegedly tried to cash a multimillion claim after his death

The pair had taken insurance on of Ayepyep Cape Town branch after threats from local gang lords

Setsetse admits to the insurance saying its a known business procedure

Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

DJ Sumbody's partner Kagiso Setsetse has been outed to have tried to access an R15 million claim after the Amapiano star was assassinated in Johannesburg in 2022.

DJ Sumbody's business partner Kagiso Setsetse has admitted to insuring the DJ for R15 million before his death. Images: @djsumbodysa

Source: Instagram

Ayepyep Cape Town pays security insurance,

According to Sunday World, Ralph Stanfied, an alleged 28s gangster boss from Cape Town, revealed that Oupa Sefoka (DJ Sumbody) and Setsetse were threatened to pay a protection fee in their Ayepyep club in the city.

During the payment negotiations, the pair initially had a salary dispute, but once that was sorted out, Setsetse insured Sumbody for R15 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Setsetse claims R15 million

He tried to access the musician's birth certificate from his mother after his death but failed. He then illegally attempted to get it from the funeral parlour. His plans were allegedly halted by the detectives pending an investigation.

Stanfied says Setsetse planned to move to Cape Town with his family some months after his partner's death, fearing for his life.

He adds they relocated to Dubai a month later, where he would start elbowing other shareholders and Sumbody's family and leeching millions from the business.

Setsetse admits the R15 million cover

In the same article, Setsetse said:

“Me and Oupa had what we call a buy and sell insurance. So basically what it is to cover a director in terms of death that the money is to be paid out to the family for the shares of the business.

"In other words, if I don’t wake up tomorrow, insurance will cover my shares and it will pay my wife instead of her saying she is coming to work at Ayepyep."

Social media reacts to Kagiso Setsetse's insurance claim

Netizens poured cold water on the matter:

@okamve educated:

"It's called keyman insurance, and there's nothing wrong with that."

@Getty53643689 said:

"Business partners take out life insurance policies against each other..this is normal business practice."

@Mph0_Letsie agreed:

"This is a normal business procedure for business partners."

Carol Bouwer cuts ties with Lebo M

In another Briefly News report, The Lion King composer Lebo M's reality series Lebo M: Coming Home was canned after irreconcilable issues with the producer, Carol Bouwer.

The musician apparently failed to account for R3 million set aside to film the United States segment of the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News