Viewers who were amped for Season 2 of Lebo M: Coming Home will be disappointed to find out that the series has allegedly been canned

Problems between Lebo 'M' Morake and Carol Bouwer were irremediable, so they had to stop production, according to reports

There were certain issues which plagued the reality show, such as trust, mismanagement of funds, disinterest and much more

Season 2 of Lebo M: Coming Home has allegedly been canned.

Lebo M and the producer for 'Lebo M: Coming Home', Carol Bouwer, have not reached common ground. Image: @thereallebo_m, @bouwercarol

In an unexpected turn of events, reports emerged that Lebo Morake and Carol Bouwer failed to look past their differences and complete the show.

According to ZiMoja, Primedia, who had partnered with Carol Bouwer Productions, had distanced itself from the reality series.

Lebo M still did not produce receipts for the R3 million Carol apparently gave to him

Their so-called 'brother and sister' relationship became irreparable when Lebo M still did not account for the R3 million Carol gave him.

Bouwer apparently gave Lebo the money which Primedia set aside for pre-production purposes.

The funds were said to be used in the United States as part of the show.

Lebo M unbothered by the lawsuit Carol is threatening him with

The news publication reported that Lebo M was unfazed by a lawsuit Carol threatened him with.

This is because he, too, does not trust Carol as far as finances are concerned. A source told the news publication:

"He discovered that she received millions and gave him about R3 million."

Carol Bouwer thanks Lebo for trusting her production company with shooting his reality show

In 2022 before production began, Carol thanked Lebo on Instagram for trusting her with the second season of his hit reality show.

"The trust you have placed upon the team and me to honour your truth in all its hues is one I don’t take lightly ngwana ko gae (my brother.)"

Lebo M planned on releasing his book and filming Lebo M: Coming Home Season 2 because it was in high demand

In a previous report by Briefly News, Lebo M revealed his plans on writing his autobiography as well as shoot the next season of his reality show.

Of course, with these issues between him and Carol not looking to end, it had caused a major setback in his plans.

