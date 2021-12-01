Lebo M to Launch His Book in 2022, Considers Filming 2nd Season of Reality Show

Lebo M has revealed that he has been working on his autobiography, adding that the book will be launched next year

The popular reality TV star also said he's considering filming Season 2 of Lebo M: Coming Home because it is on high demand

The Mzansi world-renowned star shared that he's also working as a composer on Viola Davis' upcoming film titled The Woman King

Lebo M has revealed that he's working on his biography. The reality TV star also mentioned that he's still considering filming Season 2 of his epic show, Lebo M: Coming Home.

Lebo M has shared that he'll launch his book next year.

Source: Instagram

The star, who has been in the entertainment industry for decades, shared that he'll launch his autobiography next year. According to TshisaLIVE, Lebo said next year will mark 30 years since the Broadway production of The Lion King.

"So my book comes out next year... Next year is our biggest year."

Lebo M, who is currently on tour in Taiwan, also revealed that he's also working as a composer for Viola Davis' The Woman King. Lebo said he's excited about the project because he has never in his life worked with a black film composer.

"It's a film that's so timely with such amazing talent, especially from SA, produced by Viola Davis and is so special to me."

Lebo M rumoured to be getting married for the 7th time

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lebo Morake, who is famously known as Lebo M, is not giving up on love just yet even though he has been married a couple of times before. The Lion King producer's heart has been broken a few times but he is still wiling to walk down the isle.

Recent reports have revealed that the reality TV star is preparing to tie the knot for the seventh time. According to the rumours, the music producer has found love again in the hands of Pretty Samuels.

The father of seven reportedly met Pretty through a mutual friend and they have been all over each other since then. She is a businesswoman.

