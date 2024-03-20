The Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase's husband Zola has confirmed the rumours of him taking a second wife

This happened after a trending video of the couple arguing in front of their kids went viral on social media

Zola Ntshangase released a media statement and confirmed that he has paid lobola for his second wife

The new cast member of the Mommy Club season two, Nozipho Ntshangase, has been making headlines on social media recently about her marital woes, and her husband Zola has spoken up about the rumours.

Zola Ntshangase confirms second wife rumours

Social media has been buzzing after the drama between Nozipho Ntshangase and her husband Zola Ntshangase. The Mommy Club star's husband has come forward and confirmed the rumours of him getting a second wife.

This came after a video of the couple having a heated argument in front of their kids went viral online. The news and gossip page MDNews shared the media statement that was released by Zola Ntshangase of him confirming that he has paid lobola for his second wife, whose name was revealed and said to be Ms Misokuhle.

The statement reads:

"I wish to confirm the rumours...The disparaging remarks levelled at Misokuhle are tantamount to an unfair treatment that is characterised by abuse and stigmatisation. Such acts lead to gender-based violence, which unfortunately is disproportionally directed towards women within the context of South African society.

“I therefore request that we observe the law in our endeavour to prosecute Misokuhle in the court of public opinion without having an account of the full facts in what is still a very personal and sensitive matter,”

SA reacts to Zola's confirmation

Shortly after the media statement went viral on social media, many netizens shared their reactions. See some of the comments below:

@CalliePhakathi wrote:

"What that man is putting his kids through is unspeakable."

@biggy_cpt said:

"Just a question before getting a second wife don’t you ask permission from the first wife and she must agree. I could be wrong."

@Kharrotie responded:

"I wonder what that church teaches men? That a woman is a thing that listen and obeys you? When you are done you can find the next one? I feel sorry for the new Makoti."

@iBonaMisa mentioned:

"He's doing it all wrong tho, there shouldn't be frustration towards his first wife if he wishes for a second one."

@MrsAnieN tweeted:

"My heart goes out to Nozipho."

@olebogeng_91 commented:

"He should have called and ask Mseleku to deliver the news."

