A South African woman has gone viral on social media after sharing the shocking tale of her husband's infidelity

In the TikTok video, the lady said that her man had 10 kids, and the information was brought to light on the day of his funeral

Mzansi was shocked and took to the comments section to share their thoughts, while others sent heartwarming messages to the woman

Nothing is more painful than finding out that your late husband has been deceiving you, and this was just the case for this local woman who has gone viral on social media after sharing her devastating story.

Woman's shocking revelation on TikTok

TikToker @mvanakazi shared footage detailing how she found out about her husband's 10 children. The woman claims she found out the 'truth' about her late hubby's unknown 10 kids on the day of his funeral while they were reading the obituary. @mvanakazi went on to state that she was only aware of five children.

South Africans were shocked

The woman's revelation did not sit well with many people online, as they flocked to her comments section to express their opinions. In contrast, others were saddened by the news and sent the lady heartfelt messages.

Zerlinda said:

"I would stop crying for him with immediate effect! and move on with my life, I deserve better than him."

To which she responded by saying:

"It's not easy when he's not around to speak for himself; you are just left with memories."

FingerMamohau added:

"Losing a spouse is the most painful thing that can ever happen to a person. if I found that I'll be healed with immediate effect. after the funeral, I'm going for a vacation."

User6292803723437 shared:

"I found out that my baby was no. 5 on the day of his dad's funeral during the reading of the obituary, and he has 1 grandchild. I only knew that my son was no. 3..he took the truth with to the grave."

Lady finds out husband has 2nd family after other wife dies

In another similar story, Briefly News previously reported that a woman went viral on social media after sharing her devastating story of being deceived by her husband, finding out about his second family the day his other wife died.

According to the screenshot posted by Twitter user @UnaMbo1, the anonymous woman has been married to her partner for 20 years.

