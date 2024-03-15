A woman uploaded a video of her baby daddy continuously visiting his children, although he is not on good terms with her

The clip of the young lady sparked a debate on social media, and the video received many views along with thousands of likes and comments

People online reacted to the clip, with many praising the man for stepping up and being a present father despite the unfavourable situation

A young woman took to TikTok, where she shared a video of her baby daddy visiting their children, although they were not on speaking terms.

A young lady from Limpopo applauded her baby daddy's dedication in a heartwarming TikTok video. Image:@13florinah13

Source: TikTok

Woman gushes over her baby daddy

The footage posted by @13florinah13 on the video platform has gathered over 230K views, with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. The clip shows a black car and a child coming out of the vehicle; the father dropped the kid as he drove off once the child entered through the gate.

The woman revealed in her video caption that she was not on speaking terms with the father of her children. She also gushed over the fact that he still visits his kids despite the situation they are going through between them.

Watch the video below:

Young lady's video sparks debate online

The woman's content moved netizens, as many commended the dad for his maturity while others expressed their thoughts on the matter.

Gspot said:

"That's a real man. I can relate 100%.no need for the mom, especially when they toxic."

Eddie added:

It’s better than not being present at all, but it may not be good for the kid. The kids, when they grow up they learn the structure of family."

Di Noko simply said:

"That's maturity."

Mpumi Precious wrote:

"That's a good father to his kids."

Pertu commented:

"He's a responsible father."

Baby daddies'' dramas that shook South Africa and left peeps in tears

Briefly News previously reported on some painful breakups and toxic baby daddies that shocked the streets of Mzansi and left peeps in tears.

A woman in KwaZulu-Natal had enough of her ex-partner, so she took to TikTok to ask people when are they going to discuss the toxicity of baby daddies in co-parenting. In the clip, the lady who goes by the TikTok handle @nollybhungane had tears rolling down her cheeks, which indicates that her ex's actions truly hurt her.

Source: Briefly News